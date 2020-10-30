Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why my blood boils when I see farmers being portrayed as environmental vandals

Environmental campaigners need to acknowledge the progress farmers are making on environmental measures. They also need to realise that fundamental changes in farming practices cannot be delivered overnight.

Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballcolla, Co Laois: &quot;In recent years, we have sowed 63 trees for every suckler cow, we have over 25m of internal farm hedges per suckler cow and we have over 200sq m of wetland (fenced-off and undisturbed) per suckler cow,&quot; he says. Expand

Close

Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballcolla, Co Laois: &quot;In recent years, we have sowed 63 trees for every suckler cow, we have over 25m of internal farm hedges per suckler cow and we have over 200sq m of wetland (fenced-off and undisturbed) per suckler cow,&quot; he says.

Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballcolla, Co Laois: "In recent years, we have sowed 63 trees for every suckler cow, we have over 25m of internal farm hedges per suckler cow and we have over 200sq m of wetland (fenced-off and undisturbed) per suckler cow," he says.

Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballcolla, Co Laois: "In recent years, we have sowed 63 trees for every suckler cow, we have over 25m of internal farm hedges per suckler cow and we have over 200sq m of wetland (fenced-off and undisturbed) per suckler cow," he says.

Robin Talbot

There are three major challenges facing the country - Covid, Brexit and the climate crisis.

With Covid, the one thing that seems very clear to me is that if everyone obeyed the rules - wash your hands, keep your distance and stay at home – we could knock this on the head.

As for Brexit, it seems to me that nobody knows exactly where this is going, I think it is only going to be bad news or very bad news.