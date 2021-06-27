Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why Irish beef farmers should be cheering on England at the Euros

UK remains our largest export market and demand will soar as long as the Three Lions stay in the tournament

'With 50,000 fewer cattle slaughtered in Ireland for the year to date compared to 2020, weekly requirements at all beef plants are struggling to be met'. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
It's coming home: Should Irish beef farmers be backing Gareth Southgate's England team like these fans? Photo: Getty Expand

Close

'With 50,000 fewer cattle slaughtered in Ireland for the year to date compared to 2020, weekly requirements at all beef plants are struggling to be met'. Photo: Roger Jones

'With 50,000 fewer cattle slaughtered in Ireland for the year to date compared to 2020, weekly requirements at all beef plants are struggling to be met'. Photo: Roger Jones

It's coming home: Should Irish beef farmers be backing Gareth Southgate's England team like these fans? Photo: Getty

It's coming home: Should Irish beef farmers be backing Gareth Southgate's England team like these fans? Photo: Getty

/

'With 50,000 fewer cattle slaughtered in Ireland for the year to date compared to 2020, weekly requirements at all beef plants are struggling to be met'. Photo: Roger Jones

Gerry Giggins

When beef prices are low, we all have opinions as to why, and especially on who to blame .

Thankfully, we are experiencing good returns and it is important to reflect on the factors that have aligned to leave the market in this favourable position.

Reading the farming press in Ireland and internationally, it appears that impacts on supply have been the biggest contributor.

Most Watched

Privacy