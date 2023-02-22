Farming

Farming

Why ‘fussy’ buying is key for this dairy-calf-to-beef farmer

I buy 140 calves a year and I haven’t lost one in two years – because I don’t buy any that are under three weeks old or thin or off-form’

Carefully chosen: Aidan Maguire with his cattle on his farm in Antylstown, Navan, Co Meath. Photos: Damien Eagers Expand
Carefully chosen: Aidan Maguire with his cattle on his farm in Antylstown, Navan, Co Meath. Photos: Damien Eagers

Aidan Maguire

In the last two weeks there has being a steady trickle of calves coming onto the farm. Even though it heralds an increased workload, it is exciting to see a new future crop of beef cattle arrive.

The finishing shed has nearly emptied completely, with only five animals remaining — and going on the fat scores of the last batch of animals that were killed, these five should have gone.

