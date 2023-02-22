Why ‘fussy’ buying is key for this dairy-calf-to-beef farmer

In the last two weeks there has being a steady trickle of calves coming onto the farm. Even though it heralds an increased workload, it is exciting to see a new future crop of beef cattle arrive.

The finishing shed has nearly emptied completely, with only five animals remaining — and going on the fat scores of the last batch of animals that were killed, these five should have gone.

The average age of slaughter of my steers will have dropped another month from last year, which will have big savings for me financially as well as reducing the carbon emissions of my farm.

I strongly believe that one of the keys to reduced slaughter age is having a calf at the end of the milk weaning stage that is healthy and is ready to thrive when he hits grass.

Annually I buy around 140 calves and I have not lost a calf in two years. The main reason for this is that I am very fussy: I will not buy a calf that is less than three weeks old, and if he looks thin or any way off form I will not take him.

This means that the calf is over the danger period for rotavirus and coronavirus scour, and if he does get a touch of crypto scour he is strong enough to overcome it.

All calves are dosed for coccidiosis on the trailer and are fed that evening with 3L of milk mixed up with 450g of milk powder.

For the first three or four days on farm they get 500g of milk replacer once a day; this is then reduced to 450g untill the calf is about 65 days old.

Two days after the calf arrives on the farm he will get vaccinated for pneumonia and will get an IBR vaccine intranasal. The booster for pneumonia will be administered a month later.

I wouldn’t classify my sheds as ideal for rearing calves they are high and open and can be cold.

But I don’t seem to have a problem with pneumonia or chills, and I put this down to having the calves well bedded. The straw is always dry and calves can snuggle down into it during cold weather.

My guide is to use a round bale of straw per eight calves per week. It seems an excessive amount but I only had to inject one calf last year.

I believe that the milk feeding stage of a calf’s diet should be to transition him onto solid food as quick as possible so that the rumen is well devolved by the time he goes to grass.

Very palatable calf starter meal is introduced to calves the moment they arrive on farm. Fresh water and straw are kept in with the calves at all times.

By day 65, the calves are eating 2kg of meal, and this is when I reduce the grammes of milk replacer fed over the next five days. Even though I do not feed a huge volume of milk replacer per calf I have a calf whose rumen is developed fully by being exposed to high levels of solid food during the milk feeding stage.

These calves will then be able to utilise and thrive on the quality grass that they get in their first grazing season.

Aidan Maguire farms at Antylstown, Navan, Co Meath. Programme advisor: Fergal Maguire