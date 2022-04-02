Why drainage can lift profits or be a ‘waste of money’ – how to get it right

Drainage can be a worthwhile investment when farming mixed-type land like east LImerick farmer Ciaran Bartley’s — but it can be “a complete waste of money” if you don’t do it right.

Teagasc advisor Kieran Fitzgerald provided plenty for the farmers at a recent Grass Walk to ponder when he turned a sod of the soil to analyse what lies beneath it.

Conventional drainage systems costing up to €8,600/ha can be pointless without proper analysis of the soil structure to determine the water flow base, he told them.

On the other hand, where effective drainage is carried out, payback in extending the grazing season can involve a 6-7pc carcase weight gain or about €70/hd steer at slaughter.

“The most important thing is to get the drains in at the right depth. You have to go down to the gravel type layer where the water is moving, and that could vary between 2ft and 10ft below the surface,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“So the first thing that should be done when considering drainage is call in a digger and see the level of movement of the water.”

Mr Fitzgerald pointed out that nothing could turn Ciaran’s farm — varying from very dry to a heavier soil — into “east Cork tillage land”, but drainage will improve it.

Expand Close Ciaran Bartley with cattle on his ‘calf to beef’ farm in east Limerick. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ciaran Bartley with cattle on his ‘calf to beef’ farm in east Limerick.

“In dry years like 2018 this type of ground can be very productive as great land to grow grass, and should not be dismissed entirely,” he advised.

“There is a good rooting structure and the roots are actually going down well into the soil, but we can see that it’s colder and it’s compacted.

“While there is a good penetration of the roots in the soil, there is a red colour. That is iron and that is a sure sign that there is water lingering and it is not a question of the amount of water but the water can’t escape and it is being bound up and sealed into the soil.

“It is quite a fertile soil, but it is fertile soil for about an inch and a half and then we are into a gley-type soil.

“You could do an awful lot of harm to this soil by coming in with a deep plough and turning it up. You would be basically burying the fertility.

“What we want to do with this type of soil is preserve what we have on top, and address the soil structure underneath.

“It won’t be done in a day or in a year but maybe over a longer period of 10-16 years it could be changed. It takes about 100 years for one inch of soil to form so anything to do with soil or drainage is a long term investment.

“One of the advantages that we have in this land is a flow out and there are a lot of farms where water is building up but straight way there is an advantaged here because there is — a way to get the water off. “The big problem is the hydraulic conductivity of the soil. Water will not move easily through this type of soil.

“The first thing you need to do is a percolation test to determine at what level the water is moving in the soil. That could be 2ft down or it could be 10ft down — it is useless putting in drains at a level where there is no movement of water.”

Installing drainage does not come cheap, so you need a plan to get it right.

Expand Close Ciaran soil-tested the entire farm in the spring of 2019 and identified issues with fertility. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ciaran soil-tested the entire farm in the spring of 2019 and identified issues with fertility.

“Mole drainage can work very well by fracturing ground like this if it is carried out at the right time of the year. Around September is usually a good time when the ground is normally at its driest and it can produce a lot of fracturing underneath the ground introducing air into the root system

“An ancillary with mole drainage is to put in gravel, which stops the drain flattening in on itself again and the result can be quite good” he said.”

A mole and gravel system will cost around €1,500/ha; collector drains may be needed alongside the mole drainage and can add up to €3,500/ha where the drain is necessary at 20m spacing and back to around €1,150/ha if 60m spacing is deemed sufficient.

On costings, he explained that the particular soil type requirement to be effective determines the likely cost and “with mole drainage there is need for collector drains to take the water out and they usually run at a perpendicular to the moles and a deeper level and the water that is collected by the mole is carried out faster by the collector drain”, he added.

Simpler systems can be carried out for €600-900/ha. Deep drainage and conventional systems, where it is more difficult to get the water away, can cost up to €9,000/ha.

Teagasc has found on the heavy soil at the Solohead Research Farm that where the drainage was carried out, the grazing season was extended by 30-40 days.