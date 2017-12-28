Why barley is the best performing feed for finishing dairy cattle

Barley remains the best performing feed for finishing dairy beef cattle, according to experiments conducted at Teagasc Grange that have shown that contrary to common opinion, the inclusion maize meal feed is producing leaner bull carcasses at superior weights.

Dr Mark McGee is researching the effects of different feed ingredients on growing and finishing cattle ahead of the publication of new revised feed tables in the spring. He explained that even in situations where there is a lot of grass in the system like in Grange, where concentrate accounts for just eight percent of feed, over half of costs are associated with the indoor winter period.

For the purpose of the experiment, citrus pulp, soya hulls, distillers grains, palm kernel, corn gluten and maize grain were all compared to a control feed comprising of rolled barley (86pc), soya bean meal (6pc), molasses (5pc) and minerals and vitamins (2.5pc). The feed types, many of them byproducts of food production, were selected because they are imported in such large volumes, somewhere in the order of a quarter of a million to a half million tons, said Dr McGee. A series of tests examined the effects of replacing rolled barley with the different feed ingredients to record their performance of suckler bred beef cattle.

Ultimately, Dr McGee found the rolled barley soya based control remains the standard that everything else is ranked to. “The bad news is there is no single value for a feed. The energy value depends on the feeding circumstances. There is no simple take home message,” he told the Teagasc National Beef conference in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Tuesday evening. Citrus pulp was found to have a comparable feeding value to rolled barley at inclusion levels of up to 40pc when offered as a supplement to grass silage. Soya hulls had an equivalent feeding value to rolled barley in inclusion of up to 20pc as a supplement to grass silage.