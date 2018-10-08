The extremely dry weather during the summer has tested farmers in many ways, including bringing new animal health problems to the farm.

Watch: Maggots on calves - more hardship for farmers from the drought

With the recent dry weather, maggots on cattle have become an issue for many farmers. One case in particular was an incidence of maggots on a weanling’s back, spotted on Jennie Aherne’s suckler farm in east Limerick.

According to Jennie, there was never a case like it on her farm before this. The maggots were across the back of one of her simmental calves on her farm in Towerhill.

Vet Gerard McGovern from Derryginney veterinary Clinic in Co Cavan, said that maggots found on cattle have become more of an issue this year, grossly attributed to the recent dry weather.

“Dry weather and a lot of flies equals maggots,” the Ballyconnell vet explained adding that “even in the last two weeks I have seen a couple of cases of maggots and a lot of flies around.”

Gerard recently came across such a case where the flies had laid their eggs in a calf’s navel.

“Flies like to lay their eggs on an open flesh or blood-stained area, hence all the maggots,” explained Gerard.

For prevention, Gerard recommends that anti-fly pour on is used, which helps deter flies from the cattle. He also said that keeping wounds cleaned and covered if at all possible will also help prevent a maggot infestation.