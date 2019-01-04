Treating housed cattle for liver fluke: a guide

WHEN you are treating your cattle for liver fluke at housing, are you doing it correctly?

If you are successfully treating for fluke the animals should be free of the parasite for the winter housing period as they cannot become infected with more fluke while they are housed indoors.

If fluke dosing is not done correctly, growth rates will be below where they should be and, depending on the level of infection, they may be considerably below target.

A number of factors are involved in a successful outcome to fluke dosing including using the right product at the right time.

Using the correct dose rate and administering it in the right way are of equal importance when it comes to achieving a successful outcome.

A common mistake made on some farms when it comes to treating cattle at housing for liver fluke is assuming that one treatment for liver fluke is enough to kill all of the fluke present.

One-dose liver fluke treatment will be successful if you follow one of three possible treatments.

These are as follows: