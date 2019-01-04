Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 4 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Treating housed cattle for liver fluke: a guide

Kevin O'Sullivan

WHEN you are treating your cattle for liver fluke at housing, are you doing it correctly?

If you are successfully treating for fluke the animals should be free of the parasite for the winter housing period as they cannot become infected with more fluke while they are housed indoors.

If fluke dosing is not done correctly, growth rates will be below where they should be and, depending on the level of infection, they may be considerably below target.

A number of factors are involved in a successful outcome to fluke dosing including using the right product at the right time.

Using the correct dose rate and administering it in the right way are of equal importance when it comes to achieving a successful outcome.

A common mistake made on some farms when it comes to treating cattle at housing for liver fluke is assuming that one treatment for liver fluke is enough to kill all of the fluke present.

One-dose liver fluke treatment will be successful if you follow one of three possible treatments.

These are as follows:

Also Read

(1) drench cattle two weeks after housing with a product that has triclabendazole in it;

(2) If you are using a product that kills immature fluke (these are mostly injection and pouron products) you wait for at least seven weeks after housing before you give it; 

Or,

(3), if you are using a product that only kills mature fluke - these are mostly injection and oral drench products - you wait for at least 10 weeks after housing before you dose with it.

In all other situations you will have to treat cattle twice over the winter for fluke. 

For example, if you are using a product two weeks after housing (which is a common time to treat for stomach worms and lice) that controls immature and adult fluke, you will have to treat them again five weeks later with a similar fluke product. 

This is in order to kill the early immature fluke that are not affected by fluke doses other than triclabendazole. 

In addition, make sure you are accurately estimating the weight of the cattle that you are treating in order to decide on the correct dose rate. For a group of cattle, base your dose rate on the heaviest animal in the group.

If there is a very wide range in weights, you may have to separate the animals into groups based on weight and adjust the rate accordingly.

Fluke injections are subcutaneous, which means they are to be given under the skin and not into the muscle.

Kerryman

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

The majority of source dairy farmers (75pc) sent heifers to a contract rearer in the same county and almost half are located in Cork.

Cork leads the way with contract rearing as majority of heifers remain in home...
Describing the suckler beef herd as the cornerstone of the Irish beef sector is not just a tagline

Cormac Healy: Processors have delivered on measures to boost returns...
ICSA believes that the obsession with how many suckler cows 'Ireland Inc' has, is the wrong starting point

Eddie Punch: We need to go back to basics and develop grass-fed beef as a premium...
Gallaway Princess, champion heifer at the show

Clonakilty heifer Carrigroe Pearl turned heads at Carrick-on-Shannon show
Tom Mullaney with Lavally Prince, Champion Bull

Third-oldest bull proves to be Prince of pageantry — and prices
Berry happy: The Thrush enjoying his winter feed in seasonal style

John Heney: We need a serious debate on the future of Irish beef farming
Stock picture

Department reveals names of factories fined over breaches of carcase trim...


Top Stories

DUP MP Sammy Wilson. Photo: PA Wire

DUP's Wilson says farmers should be 'relaxed' about no-deal
Stock image..

Farmers face a labour shortage as poor pay and employment law breaches plague...
Stock Image

Farmer prosecuted for tying a rope across a road while moving cattle

Mild weather to continue, but showers expected in coming days
Environment Secretary Michael Gove arrives at his office in Westminster, London.

No-deal Brexit would damage UK farming - Gove
IFA president Joe Healy. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Calls for Minister to detail potential EU supports for Irish farmers facing no-...
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Emergency EU aid for farmers to be sought for Brexit fallout