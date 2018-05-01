Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 1 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Top tips on getting on top of the rush, docks and thistle problems

Licking method, using a tractor or quad, has the advantage of being applied primarily to the target plant - rushes or other tall weeds, and has been shown to use about 1/3 of the amount of pesticide.
Licking method, using a tractor or quad, has the advantage of being applied primarily to the target plant - rushes or other tall weeds, and has been shown to use about 1/3 of the amount of pesticide.

Ivan Kelly

Grassland weeds are set to escalate over the next few weeks. Rushes thrived in last year’s wet summer, as they out competed grass on land with low soil fertility.

Poached fields and poor grass growth also allowed the docks and thistles to multiply. The seeds left in your pasture in 2017 from the above weeds will readily germinate and spread this year if action is not taken.

Why grass growth is important?

Growing more grass so it can actively compete with weeds such as rushes, is one way of preventing infestation. An acidic soil does not directly favor rushes, but it will significantly inhibit grass growth, so liming low ph. soils is essential.

This should be followed with an application of phosphorus and Potassium where necessary to bring your soil nutrient level to the optimum index 3 level.

Drainage, including new drains and cleaning of the existing drainage infrastructure can be an effective weed prevention measure. Identify what is the underlying cause of the waterlogged soil by digging test pits before remedial action such as field drains, sub-soiling or mole drains are considered.

How to control rushes?

The soft rush is the most common of the many rush species. It is recognised by the dense tuft of brown flowers coming from the side of the stems and a continuous white centre (pith) when the stem is peeled back

Soft rush can be controlled with MCPA or 2,4-D, applied in June or July when growth conditions are good and weather is suitable. Strong rushes should be cut and removed, with pesticide applied to the regrowth.

Weed wiping with a Glyphosate product such as Roundup or Gallup, using a tractor or quad, has the advantage of the product being applied primarily to the target plant.

Also Read

 It uses about 1/3 of the amount of pesticide, (compared to boom spraying) and produces much lower losses to waters.

 For farmers with Low Input Permanent Pasture in GLAS, chemical control of rushes can only be carried out by weed wiping or spot spraying. MCPA is not licenced for use with either of these application methods.

How to control docks?

Dock seed can remain viable for over 50 years in soil, have a large root system, and are very opportunistic in terms of where they germinate.

Open swards or swards after cutting facilitate light reaching the soil surface which allows germination. Best control of docks will be achieved when docks are actively growing and nutrients are actively being transported to new foliage and roots.

2018-04-17_bus_40097778_I16.JPG
Dock leaf

If seed stalks are seen on the plant or if the dock has diseased leaves or is under pest attack it is better to cut/top or graze and allow re-growth of the docks before applying chemical.

Soil potassium levels should be maintained at index 3, as oversupply of potash favors the higher needs of the dock over grass. Rotating silage ground can also be an effective dock control strategy. Use of herbicides based on dicamba, triclopyr and fluroxypyr (e.g. Dockstar Pro, Ban Dock) will give season-long control of docks plus a wide range of common grassland weeds.

Where clover is of consequence, Eagle or Prospect may be applied. If a suitable herbicide is applied to small docks after reseeding, long term control is achieved.

How to control creeping thistles?                        

Creeping thistle is the most widespread and troublesome of the thistle family. It mainly spreads by creeping roots which can be meters in length but also spreads by wind-blown feathery seeds (July & August).

To make matters worse, it can grow new plants from small fragments of its roots thus appearing to explode when reseeding is carried out.

2018-04-17_bus_40096999_I42.JPG
Thistle

They cause most damage by preventing animals grazing around them. Thistles emerge in the spring at different times so topping is a useful tactic to even up the growth stages before spraying.

Chemicals such as 2,4-D, MCPA and dicamba reduce top growth but do not translocate down to the roots. For more persistent control use Thistlex, Pastor or Forefront but follow-up sprays will be needed.

Ivan Kelly, Teagasc Adviser, Galway/Clare Regional Unit


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Keath Lucas getting the seed bed ready for barley in Killenane Co Carlow. Photo Roger Jones.

Robin Talbot: Plaudits for China deal are fine, but let's see price rise before...
Gigginastown Elevate S521, DOB 03-07-2016, made €2,250.00 at the Gigginstown House Angus Sale at Fennor Farm, Mullingar, Saturday 28 April 2018. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Pictures: Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary sells top Angus stock
Mattie Kelly from Cloughbrack, Newbridge, Ballinasloe with champion of the show and sale price topper Cloughbrack Matthew, which sold for €7,200, with Stewart Wilson, show judge.

Strong bidding as champion stays in the west
Joe Devine gets a helping hand from his daughter Isobel on their County Leitrim Farm

'You can see the despair on the farmers' faces at the marts' - This...
The first of John Heney's cattle were turned out to grass on April 9 after a short lived foray on March 24

Opinion: Big questions need to be asked about the drive for high cost beef...
Stock image

Irish plants to start trading with China in 'the very near future'

What does the Chinese beef deal mean for Ireland?


Top Stories

The JCB 435S’ Automatic Idle feature returns the engine to 700rpm after 30 seconds of inactivity Image. JCB

Watch JCB's 435S wheel loader in action on a UK dairy farm
The 62ac holding is located 2km from Kilcock and 8km from Maynooth

'I think the good weather brought out the money' - Big price for 62ac farm in...
The maximum amount of funding available is €200,000 per project

Funding of up to €200,000 made available for small food and drink...
The plastic bag with a sheep in it that was dumped.

Sheep found dumped in black plastic bag in a town stream
Emily receiving her award with Jamie-Lee

Little Emily (9) raised over £20k for charity after brother's tragic farm death
Farm tragedy: Martin Kehoe Jr. Photo: Frank McGrath

Inquest into death of champion ploughman adjourned
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

Pressure on to stump up more for EU budget post Brexit