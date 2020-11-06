Farming

Farming

The pros and cons of buying autumn born calves for beef

There are advantages and disadvantages to consider when deciding whether to buy calves at this time of year or not. Photo Brian Farrell

Gordon Peppard

A number of winter milk producers are currently calving cows and many of these calves will be sold on to beef farmers to be reared and slaughtered in a calf to beef system. There are advantages and disadvantages to consider when deciding whether to buy calves at this time of year or not.

Calf availability

With more and more dairy farmers moving away from winter milk, over 90pc of herds are now calving in the spring time making autumn born calves very difficult to source at this time of year.

Due to the lack of numbers it can also be very hard to get a batch of calves in a short period of time to fill a shed.

