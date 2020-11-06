The pros and cons of buying autumn born calves for beef

A number of winter milk producers are currently calving cows and many of these calves will be sold on to beef farmers to be reared and slaughtered in a calf to beef system. There are advantages and disadvantages to consider when deciding whether to buy calves at this time of year or not.

With more and more dairy farmers moving away from winter milk, over 90pc of herds are now calving in the spring time making autumn born calves very difficult to source at this time of year.

Due to the lack of numbers it can also be very hard to get a batch of calves in a short period of time to fill a shed.

Production system

Depending on the breed and sex of animal that you want to buy, some autumn born calves can fit very well into a system.

For example, an October/November born Angus/Hereford heifer calf will be 19/20 months of age at slaughter in May/June when you have the traditionally higher beef price, although you may lose out on substantial breed bonuses at this time of year.

If you are producing an under 16-month old bull, the animal will have a long season making maximum use of grazed grass and they can then be housed in September for finishing over the winter when they would naturally be indoors any way.

In contrast, Friesian steers that under-perform and are not slaughtered by 24 months of age end up having a third winter period putting them a higher cost production system.

Work load

Many calf to beef producers have substantially increased the numbers of calves reared on their farm over the last number of years. In most cases adequate calf rearing facilities in terms of shed space, labour, feeding stations are not available on farm so splitting the calf rearing over an autumn and spring period makes sense to increases the numbers of calves reared.

The down side to this is, you are rearing calves for close on six months of the year.

Maximising grass

A well reared calf in the autumn is well weaned and ready to make maximum use of grazed grass for a long grazing season in year one, whereas a late spring reared calf may only be off milk by early July when a lot of the best grass producing months are behind us.

Eight steps to better winter feed management

1 Maximise feed intake

In order to maximise your performance over the winter feeding period you need to provide all the correct parameters to achieve maximum intake. It is essential to minimise stress and digestive upsets. Maximising intake and increasing growth rates will reduce days to slaughter and improve your feed conversion efficiency.

2 Pen space

Finishing animals will require a minimum of two and a half square metres. Too many animals in a pen means there are less feeding opportunities for each animal. Every time they get a chance to eat they will consume larger volumes of feed, producing more acid and increasing the chances of rumen upsets.

3 Feed space

Ensure that all animals have enough feeding space, so that every animal in the pen can feed at the same time and that there is no bullying. Large animals will need a space of 650mm to meet this requirement.

4 Water

There should be fresh clean water available at all times. If you wouldn't drink it yourself it's not clean enough! Have a minimum of one trough per 10 animals. Large animals require over 40 litres of water per day. Check your troughs to ensure that they can supply this.

5 Feed

Feed should be of excellent quality with a high feed value. Ensure that the forage is palatable, poor quality silage will reduce intake and cause digestive upsets. Diet should be consistent, feed at the same time every day, adjust levels to avoid waste. Silage should be tested and feed concentrates accordingly. Feed should be balanced for minerals and vitamins. Additives may have a role to play as a buffer to stabilise the rumen.

6 Housing

Ensure that there is good ventilation but avoiding draughts at animal level. The animal should have a dry lie and be comfortable. Avoid mixing animals once they are housed as this increases stress. Have the feed barrier at the correct height, rub marks on the back of the neck indicate that it is too low and is restricting access and therefore intake. Clean troughs regularly and remove waste feed. Troughs should have a smooth surface and not rough stone or damaged concrete as damage to the tongue when licking will cause soreness and reduce intakes.

7 Health plan

Have a health programme in place to ensure that worms, liver and rumen fluke and external parasites like lice and mange are controlled and are not affecting performance. Watch out for lameness and treat/footbath as required. Watch withdrawal periods with finishing animals.

8 Know the market requirements

Make yourself familiar with the market specification that your end user requires. Know the target carcass weights required. Are you finishing heifers, steers or bulls? Each will have different finishing feed periods. Watch heifers and early maturing animals don't go over fat. Heifers have the shortest feeding period, then steers followed by bulls with the longest feeding period.