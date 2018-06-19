In the words of Ger Dineen, who was awarded the Beef Grassland Farmer of the Year in 2017, “the more grass I grow, the more money I make”.

The more grass I grow, the more money I can make - top beef farmer

Currently, it is estimated that about 5.6t grass DM/ha/year are utilised nationally on drystock farms according to the Teagasc National Farm Survey.

Data from the best commercial grassland farms and research indicate that the current level of grass utilised on drystock farms can be increased significantly, to greater than 10t DM/ha, where 14t DM/ha is grown and utilised at 75pc. Optimising soil fertility, improving grazing infrastructure and reseeding adequately are all required to achieve higher levels of grass production and utilisation.

To achieve greater change in the amount of grass utilised, farmers will need to upskill their grazing management practice according to John Maher of Teagasc. “Improving soil fertility is the first step in increasing grass growth on you farm” said John Maher.

“Farms should be set up to grow grass – not silage” said John Maher of Teagasc