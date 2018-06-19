Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 19 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

The more grass I grow, the more money I can make - top beef farmer

5 steps to improve soil fertility on your farm

Have soil analysis results for the whole farm and soil sample every two years
Have soil analysis results for the whole farm and soil sample every two years
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

In the words of Ger Dineen, who was awarded the Beef Grassland Farmer of the Year in 2017, “the more grass I grow, the more money I make”.

Currently, it is estimated that about 5.6t grass DM/ha/year are utilised nationally on drystock farms according to the Teagasc National Farm Survey.

Data from the best commercial grassland farms and research indicate that the current level of grass utilised on drystock farms can be increased significantly, to greater than 10t DM/ha, where 14t DM/ha is grown and utilised at 75pc.

Optimising soil fertility, improving grazing infrastructure and reseeding adequately are all required to achieve higher levels of grass production and utilisation.

To achieve greater change in the amount of grass utilised, farmers will need to upskill their grazing management practice according to John Maher of Teagasc.

“Improving soil fertility is the first step in increasing grass growth on you farm” said John Maher.

“Farms should be set up to grow grass – not silage” said John Maher of Teagasc
“Farms should be set up to grow grass – not silage” said John Maher of Teagasc

Five steps to improve your soil fertility

  1. Have soil analysis results for the whole farm and soil sample every two years
  2. Apply lime as required to increase soil pH up to the target pH for the crop
  3. Aim to have soil test P and K in the target Index 3 in all fields
  4. Use organic fertilisers as efficiently as possible
  5. Make sure the fertilisers used are properly balanced

Ger Dineen reseeds 10pc of the farm a year saying it’s a simple decision. “I’d see far more profit after investing in reseeding than saving my money in the bank, it makes no sense not to correct an underperforming paddock”.

After soil testing, Ger sprays off the old sward at the start of August. He then mows off after five days for bales or tight grazing. He then uses the Spring Harrow after two weeks and then applies lime and fertiliser.

Also Read

Last year’s varieties, Abergain, Aberchoice and Drumbo were chosen using the Pasture Profit Index. Clover will be included this year according to Ger. The seed is set with a Vicon spreader at a rate of 14kg/ac.

Ger rolls after sowing and sprays seedlings for weeds especially docks. Some 27 units of N/ac is applied in early September and then grazed once in mid-September.

“Grazing infrastructure in relation to roadways, paddock layout and water supply systems will be important in terms of overall herd performance as it can allow more days at grass and therefore greater profitability,” said John Maher of Teagasc.

“Farms should be set up to grow grass – not silage” said John. “Using a rotational paddock grazing system there should be 7-9 paddocks per grazing group on your farm,” he said. Paddocks should be adequate for herd size and the shape 2:1 in length: width.

“Improving the grazing infrastructure will see you benefitting from more grass in the diet from a longer grazing season,” said Ger, crediting 80pc of his U16 month old bulls live weight to grass.

“Using 2-3 day paddocks can see them growing 25pc more grass in the season using temporary polywire to do so at €0.30 to €0.40/metre, it’s very cheap,” said John.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Expansion is no antidote to inefficiency: the gross margins on our dairy farms can range from €960 to €1485 per cow

The days of winging it are over: Poor planning takes a financial, physical...
There has been a mixed reaction to the arrival of a Llama on the canal bank.

'I'm sick of calling the vet after dog attacks': Clare farmer uses Llama to...
Emergency services at the scene on the Ballyhanedin Road near Claudy Co Derry

Dad and son lucky to be alive following farm slurry fumes accident
Stock Image

Farmers demand EU income aid if the pound falls
Other European Union suppliers gaining access to the Chinese beef market

More Irish beef plants get China access
Today will see some short sunny spells in the east but it will be mostly cloudy elsewhere.

Met Éireann says temperatures to 'get well into the twenties' - but...
Beautiful fresh and green barley growing in the field.

Stressed-looking spring barley badly needs some rain