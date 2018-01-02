The latest tips for beef farmers on Ad lib feeding cattle

Finishing cattle on ad lib meals will typically eat 1.8%-2% of their bodyweight daily on a dry matter basis.

Therefore a 600kg animal could eat 11kgs of dry matter per day. In an ad lib situation, 10kgs of this could be meals so a high level of management is required.

The main problems that arise are acidosis where the introduction to high concentrates is too fast or where cattle are allowed to get hungry and then eat too much too quickly.