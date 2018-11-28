Benjamin Franklin once wrote ‘But in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes’.

The Certainty of Fluke? - Now is the time to implement a dosing plan on your farm

Beef farmers can safely believe the certainty of having Liver Fluke in their stock come this time of the year.

Every year, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in collaboration with Met Éireann advises farmers of the predicted risk of disease caused by liver fluke infection in livestock.

Last week they issued their forecast as follows ‘Due to the dry weather conditions experienced in many parts of the country this summer, there is a moderate risk of liver fluke-related disease this winter for the north, west, south-west and midlands, with a lower disease risk expected for the east and parts of the south.

However, farmers in these lower risk areas should still remain vigilant for signs of disease.’

This forecast is based on meteorological data gathered between May and October by Met Éireann.

In the November 2018 edition of the Teagasc Beef Newsletter, Pearse Kelly, Head Of Drystock outlined how you might effectively control liver fluke and to be certain the product you use has worked.

There are a huge number of products effective at killing them, farmers are aware of the parasites for decades and most treat their cattle at housing for them.