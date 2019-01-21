Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 21 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Taking on calves from Jersey and Kiwi-cross herds make no financial sense' beef farmers told

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham has urged beef farmers to cease the practice of rearing New Zealand influenced dairy bred calves.

He said that taking on calves from Jersey and Kiwi-cross herds make no financial sense whatsoever. It is a futile practice that will never turn a profit for a beef farmer,” he said.

Mr Graham was responding to recent comments from Pearse Kelly of Teagasc who said a dairy farmer would need to pay a beef farmer €140 on top of a Jersey-cross calf to finish him as a 24-month steer at current beef prices.

“The figures just don’t add up. Indeed, I would argue the Teagasc figure is on the low side and a beef man would need a lot more than the €140 suggested. It’s time to face economic reality with this one and stop taking on these calves once and for all. Farmers need to be very cautious too to avoid beef cross Jersey influenced calves.”

He also said that dairy in this country has been moving more and more towards a New Zealand model, but the difference between Ireland and New Zealand is that New Zealand doesn’t have a beef industry.

"Yet here in Ireland beef farmers are almost expected to take on the influx of unwanted dairy calves. Unfortunately, it is a road we can no longer afford to go down and the responsibility ultimately lies with the sector that bred them.”

He also said farmers must wake up to the dangers of trying to make profit from rearing Holstein bull beef.

“I am inundated with calls from farmers who are being turned away from factories with O grade bull beef. In the last week, I estimate I have had calls from farmers who have some 2,000 head of Holstein bull beef who cannot find a factory to take them. Teagasc figures do not account for the risk of being caught with bulls going over age and nobody to buy them."

Also Read

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Pedigree Shorthorn breeder Tommy Staunton on his farm at Kinvara

Online sales route paying dividends for shorthorn breeder
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA.

Farm bodies differ on dairy beef issues
Farmers at Elphin mart check out lots at the recent charolais sale. But Brexit will bring huge problems for the farming sector. Photo: Brian Farrell

Charolais breed takes centre stage at global conference in Ireland
'Irish beef exports could benefit from a 2pc decrease in EU beef production this year'. Stock Image: PA

South American imports a threat to beef incomes, warns Bord Bia
Mike Loftus, Kilmaine makes a bid watched by Martin Lydon and Michael Gibbons, both from Cross. Photo: Ray Ryan.

Martin Coughlan: Farmers the losers in beef numbers game
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: We are €200/hd worse off on young bull sales
Eamon Corley addresses farmers in Holycross

Beef Plan Movement looking to raise €2m to produce and market own beef


Top Stories

Hughie Duignan from Mount Allen, Co Roscommon pictured at a recent INHFA protest outside the Department of Agriculture offices in Drumshambo, Co Leitrim

New CAP fears: 'Intensive farmers on dryer soils allowed drive on....
From 10 weeks of age calves are weighed every second week because he said that it gets extremely expensive when feeding ad-lib if it’s not controlled

How this farmer is saving €40/calf with his new rearing system
North Sligo farmer Andy 'the Bull' McSharry has threatened to shoot dogs accompanying hillwalkers on his land. Photo: Niall Delaney

Advice: Are farmers within their rights to shoot dogs that attack sheep?
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

John Downing: Wheeler-dealing Big Phil in pole position to get nod for...
Be aware that attractive PCP deals may lead to a lower value for your car in the future.

Nine things farmers should do on the motoring front this year
Staff members taking part in the experiment on automated farming machinery load fertilizer onto an automated tractor near a field in Xinghua, Jiangsu province, China October 30, 2018. Picture taken October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Hallie Gu

On the autofarm: China turns to driverless tractors, combines to...
There are a number of things you can check on your tanker before the season kicks off

Getting your tanker ready for action