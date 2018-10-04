Farm Ireland
Still short on fodder? This is what can be done now

Catherine Hurley

Some farmers across the country are still feeling the pinch on fodder and while the housing period drawing closer, there is still time to improve the fodder situation if farms are under pressure.

“We’re all hoping for a dry autumn and an early spring, but we have to prepare for the alternative,” said Teagasc Cattle Specialist, Karen Dukelow, at a recent farm walk in Whitegate, Co. Cork.

She told farmers on the Bord Bia walk on the Hartnett farm in Ballymonis, Cork, that weighing up the value of buying in fodder as opposed to supplementing with meal should also be carried out.

“Excellent grass silage is worth about €35/t or €25-€30 a bale,” said Karen.

“Often, meal can be a safer bet, it comes with a guarantee, you know what’s in it. With silage, you don’t know what you have until you open it to go feeding,” she explained.

Fodder Budget

Teagasc Business and Technology Advisor for Drystock, Elaine Clifford, also told farmers at the event that they must assess the fodder situation on the farm by filling out a fodder budget, if they have not already done so. 

Karen Dukelow on the Hartnett farm in Ballymonis, Cork.
“Once there is 50pc of the silage requirements on the farm, there is options,” she said, adding that farmers should assess the quality of the silage, allowing them to make educated decisions on how best to stretch fodder available.

For some farmers, buying sufficient fodder for the winter is not an option. However, there is more steps that can be taken to remedy this, she said.

“If you can’t source fodder the next you should do is to reduce the demand on your farm. This can be done by selling stock,” advised Elaine.

“Prices aren’t great at the moment, but farmers have to weigh up their options. Can you afford to hold on to extra stock over the winter?”

Some farmers will be limiting the forage supplied and will be supplementing with ration instead. Elaine advised farmers at the farm walk to ensure head space is sufficient, so no animal is left unfed when forage is limited.

“Ensure there is adequate headspace in the feeding area if bales are limited. Two feet of head space per cow, and one and a half for weanlings or dry stock in this situation,” explained Elaine.

Online Editors

