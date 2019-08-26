'Soils with optimum pH will grow 10-15% more grass'

Now is the ideal time to spread lime
Now is the ideal time to spread lime
Farming Independent Team

Farming Independent Team

Liming acidic soils (pH <5.5) and improving soil pH to the optimum (pH 6.3) will grow approximately 10-15pc more grass during the growing season, according to Teagasc research.

It says by maintaining soil pH 6.3, soils will release major nutrients (nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), potassium (K) and sulphur (S)) from soil organic matter and mineral reserves.

For example, soils with an optimum soil pH 6.3 will release up to 80kg N/ha/year. This will reduce fertiliser N bills by up to €80/ha/year.

Research from Johnstown Castle has shown that soil P availability will also be increased in the majority of soils; for example, soil P levels can increase from Index 1 to 2 from lime alone.

This is a low-cost route to improving soil P fertility and increasing the utilisation of P applied as either organic manures or bag fertilisers. In effect, lime is conditioning soils to release and make more major plant nutrients available for grass growth during the growing season.

Teagasc has advised that now is the ideal time to apply lime as soil conditions will be good and it will allow time for the lime to work over the winter months.

"Apply lime only based on the most recent soil test report. Ground limestone is the most cost-effective tool to control soil acidity in the long term. Don’t exceed 7.5t/ha (3t/ac) in a single application," it said.

Which lime to use?

Calcium ground limestone is the most common and is:

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

  • fast acting and offers rapid pH adjustment.

Magnesium (dolomitic) ground limestone is:

  • slower to react but has a higher liming value; and,
  • a good source of magnesium for soils with low levels.

With granulated limes, you should consider the costs over a three- to five-year period, but these limes are:

  • finely ground (less than 0.1mm particle size) and very reactive; and,
  • applied as a maintenance product where soil pH is in the optimum range.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Gardaí at a recent farmer protest. Picture Denis Boyle

Unofficial beef protests resume at a number of processing sites
Weanling bulls

Tips on managing weanlings at grass
Doubles all round: Lyndsey and Garreth Behan, Ballyfin, Portlaoise with their Supreme Champion and Reserve Supreme Champion

Prolific Laois herd sweeps the boards at Simmental Show
Dale Orr and Andrew Thompson discussing the performance of lambs grazing 30 acres of herbal leys on Dales farm near Strangford Co Down.

Herbal leys improving performance on Co. Down farm

John Heney: It's long past time that the mandarins listened to real farmers
Retail buyers are refusing to agree long-term supply contracts with UK meat exporters. Photo: Getty Images

Brexit chaos sees beef exports to UK slump
Roscommon Mart Photo Brian Farrell

Farmers left with very little to show for protests


Top Stories

Stock image

Half of all farm income earned away from land
JAILED: Jimmy Connors convicted of scam

Farmers left with almost no savings after gang targeted victims in €546k...
caption to come

'Farming is in crisis and energy projects are one way of keeping people on...

Agri-inventors raise the bar: farm labour-saving ideas to the fore at this year's...
Fr Brian D'Arcy, met up with John Sheridan, a beef and sheep farmer, with 1,150 acres to farm on the Co Fermanagh,& Cavan Border.

Father Brian D'Arcy on Brexit: 'The hard-won peace and lifestyle we...
Boris Johnson. Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Johnson to tell EU's Tusk UK won't pay £39 billion under no-deal Brexit -...
Stock image

Man killed after farm shed collapses