Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 31 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Sire and dam analysis can drive substantial savings for farmers

Belgian Blue bull calf born 13/8/2016 pictured in May on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois.
Belgian Blue bull calf born 13/8/2016 pictured in May on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois.
Barry Walsh winner of the 'Mr Personality' event pictured with other title winners Catriona O'Donovan from Ballinascarthy Macra, Denise Kingston, Bantry and Elaine O'Brien, Ballinascarthy at the Carbery Macra Titles Night at Ahamilla GAA Complex. Picture Denis Boyle

Robin Talbot

I have used a computer as a management tool for as long as they have been around and I am really struck by a new add-on to our Kingswood Herd programme which allows us to do Sire and Dam analyses.

In one sire analysis, we compared the progeny of two Belgian Blue bulls. The progeny of one bull did a lifetime average daily gain of 1.4kg/day whereas those of the other bull had an average of 1.32kg/day.

At first sight, that difference of .08kg/day does not look very significant.

But if you replicate it across all the progeny of a bull - approximately 35 calves/season - and if you are talking about slaughtering the bulls at 16 months and the heifers at 20 months with an average killout of 58pc, it's a different story.

Multiply the figures: .08 (difference in weight gain/day ) X 500 (average age in days at slaughter) comes to 40kg liveweight. This equates to approximately 23kg carcase weight. For ease of calculation, take a price of €4/kg. This comes to €92/head. Across 35 animals, this equates to €3,220.

I am looking forward to replicating this on the dam side, comparing the performance of individual cows and seeing if we can identify the most profitable cows for our system.

In that context, we have taken the decision that come, calving time this year, we are going to use EID tags.

But, out in the yard, I really hope we get to spread slurry this week for two reasons.

Also Read

Obviously you get more value out of the nutrients in the slurry when it is spread early.

But the other issue is a management one.

Usually, when we take the stock bulls away from the cows, we would put them into individual pens in the slatted shed.

The slurry in this shed is almost at Ground Zero and, while there is a couple of inches of space still in the tank, I would prefer to have the tanks agitated and emptied before putting the bulls in, so they can be left there until turnout in the spring. The less handling with these boys, the better.

All the cows and calves have been treated with a pour-on for worms and lice. I think the calves are thriving really well at this stage, with no health issues.

The calves are getting about 1.25kg/head of calf ration in a trough every morning and they are gobbling it up fast, which is always a good sign.

Despite the weather, the groups of calves that have access to the field 24/7 seem to be getting more adventurous, travelling further and staying out longer.

The two jobs that stress me out the most on the farm have to be done in the next few weeks.

One is the herd test, which is due in February.The other is to scan the cows. The heifers are due to be scanned this week.

I am always apprehensive before we scan. Because if there is not high enough percentage of cows in calf, ideally 95-96pc, there is nothing we can do for the rest of the year that will make up for that shortfall.

But the flip side of it is that, if the cows scan well, it does give you a lift.

It makes you feel that the management decisions you made have worked. Also, the fact that we are autumn calving means we are scanning in the spring and it's a good start to the new year.

The FYM is starting to pile up in the yard, too. We have been cleaning out the straw sheds every three-four weeks. It takes approximately two hours to do a shed so it's a handy enough job.

The stock so much better and happier when we don't let the dung build up high.

I am undecided at the moment what to do with this FYM.

Traditionally we would always have spread it on stubble ground. But last autumn, any fields that were suitable for winters cereals, we sowed with barley or oats. So we have only one field for spring barley.

I'd be reluctant to spread it on ground that we hope to cut silage off, while the grazing ground is just too wet at the moment.

So we might end up holding it and spreading it on the stubble when we cut the winter barley. At the moment, we are piling it up in an empty silage pit.

In spite of all the wet weather there is a rich green colour coming back into the winter cereal. Also I see a few stones with their heads sticking up. They will have to be picked, before long, a job I am not looking forward to.

Robin Talbot farms in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann in Ballacolla, Co Laois.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Tony Gavin

Live exports to Turkey on track for 50,000 hd
Stock picture

Exclusion of Irish beef from UK would be 'death kneel' for Irish farmers

Duleek farm benefits from premium Belted Galloways

Growing concern with Mercosur now a 'top challenge' for Department
24/1/2018 Faces at Athenry Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

GALLERY: Bullock prices the one bright light from a sluggish week at the marts
23/1/2018 Athenry Mart .Weight 485K, DOB 2/8/16, Breed SIX, Sex Bullock, Price €1130 Photo Brian Farrell

Reality bites as January blues grip beef trade
Farmers stocking up on fodder at the Drumshanbo Horse Fair, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

Subsidy to be given for fodder transported over 100km to north...


Top Stories

Stock Picture.

Irish grain must be marketed in a more 'aggressive' fashion
The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens
Stock Picture (RSPB/PA)

Calls for farmers with Hen Harrier land to be compensated to avoid land...
The GAA have purchased a farm in Naul

GAA purchase 50 acre farm to provide playing surface replacements for...
European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan. Image: EU

Irish dairy expansion levels are unsustainable, warns Hogan, telling...
Ibec boss Danny McCoy

Farming body 'told Brexit border checks are coming'

Should Irish sheep producers castrate lambs or not?