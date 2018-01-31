Sire and dam analysis can drive substantial savings for farmers
I have used a computer as a management tool for as long as they have been around and I am really struck by a new add-on to our Kingswood Herd programme which allows us to do Sire and Dam analyses.
In one sire analysis, we compared the progeny of two Belgian Blue bulls. The progeny of one bull did a lifetime average daily gain of 1.4kg/day whereas those of the other bull had an average of 1.32kg/day.
At first sight, that difference of .08kg/day does not look very significant.
But if you replicate it across all the progeny of a bull - approximately 35 calves/season - and if you are talking about slaughtering the bulls at 16 months and the heifers at 20 months with an average killout of 58pc, it's a different story.
Multiply the figures: .08 (difference in weight gain/day ) X 500 (average age in days at slaughter) comes to 40kg liveweight. This equates to approximately 23kg carcase weight. For ease of calculation, take a price of €4/kg. This comes to €92/head. Across 35 animals, this equates to €3,220.
I am looking forward to replicating this on the dam side, comparing the performance of individual cows and seeing if we can identify the most profitable cows for our system.
In that context, we have taken the decision that come, calving time this year, we are going to use EID tags.
But, out in the yard, I really hope we get to spread slurry this week for two reasons.