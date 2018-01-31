Sire and dam analysis can drive substantial savings for farmers

Obviously you get more value out of the nutrients in the slurry when it is spread early. But the other issue is a management one.

Usually, when we take the stock bulls away from the cows, we would put them into individual pens in the slatted shed.

The slurry in this shed is almost at Ground Zero and, while there is a couple of inches of space still in the tank, I would prefer to have the tanks agitated and emptied before putting the bulls in, so they can be left there until turnout in the spring. The less handling with these boys, the better.

All the cows and calves have been treated with a pour-on for worms and lice. I think the calves are thriving really well at this stage, with no health issues. The calves are getting about 1.25kg/head of calf ration in a trough every morning and they are gobbling it up fast, which is always a good sign.

Despite the weather, the groups of calves that have access to the field 24/7 seem to be getting more adventurous, travelling further and staying out longer. The two jobs that stress me out the most on the farm have to be done in the next few weeks.

One is the herd test, which is due in February.The other is to scan the cows. The heifers are due to be scanned this week. I am always apprehensive before we scan. Because if there is not high enough percentage of cows in calf, ideally 95-96pc, there is nothing we can do for the rest of the year that will make up for that shortfall. But the flip side of it is that, if the cows scan well, it does give you a lift.

It makes you feel that the management decisions you made have worked. Also, the fact that we are autumn calving means we are scanning in the spring and it's a good start to the new year. The FYM is starting to pile up in the yard, too. We have been cleaning out the straw sheds every three-four weeks. It takes approximately two hours to do a shed so it's a handy enough job. The stock so much better and happier when we don't let the dung build up high.

I am undecided at the moment what to do with this FYM. Traditionally we would always have spread it on stubble ground. But last autumn, any fields that were suitable for winters cereals, we sowed with barley or oats. So we have only one field for spring barley. I'd be reluctant to spread it on ground that we hope to cut silage off, while the grazing ground is just too wet at the moment.

So we might end up holding it and spreading it on the stubble when we cut the winter barley. At the moment, we are piling it up in an empty silage pit. In spite of all the wet weather there is a rich green colour coming back into the winter cereal. Also I see a few stones with their heads sticking up. They will have to be picked, before long, a job I am not looking forward to. Robin Talbot farms in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann in Ballacolla, Co Laois.



For Stories Like This and More

Download the FarmIreland App



Indo Farming