Simple ways to reduce the risk of disease when buying in weanlings

Help keep your herd biosecure by sourcing carefully, quarantining effectively, vaccinating and cutting out indirect transmission

Keep your farm disease-free: When bringing in weanlings, buy from as few source herds as possible, buy from herds that are lower risk, and buy animals with lower risk. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Seek veterinary advice to develop a vaccination regime tailored to your farm. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Bought-in cattle should be quarantined immediately on arrival for at least four weeks Photo: Peter Steele Expand
Vehicles that move between farms should be thoroughly washed Expand

Seek veterinary advice to develop a vaccination regime tailored to your farm. Photo: Roger Jones

Bought-in cattle should be quarantined immediately on arrival for at least four weeks Photo: Peter Steele

Vehicles that move between farms should be thoroughly washed

Keep your farm disease-free: When bringing in weanlings, buy from as few source herds as possible, buy from herds that are lower risk, and buy animals with lower risk. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Lawrence Gavey

At this time of year, seasonal movements of weanlings constitute the greatest risk of spreading infectious cattle diseases.

This exceeds the biosecurity risks from neighbours’ animals, farm visitors, slurry, wildlife or animal handling equipment.

Biosecurity is the combination of measures you take to protect your herd from the introduction and spread of diseases within your herd.

