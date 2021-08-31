Simple ways to reduce the risk of disease when buying in weanlings

At this time of year, seasonal movements of weanlings constitute the greatest risk of spreading infectious cattle diseases.

This exceeds the biosecurity risks from neighbours’ animals, farm visitors, slurry, wildlife or animal handling equipment.

Biosecurity is the combination of measures you take to protect your herd from the introduction and spread of diseases within your herd.

We are all now familiar with the principles of biosecurity as applied to control of Covid-19: nil or reduced movements, isolation or quarantine, health monitoring, testing and vaccination.

Applying these principles effectively in the context of buying weanling cattle is not difficult, it just needs thoughtful planning.

Not introducing cattle is the most effective biosecurity control, but if your operation requires buying weanlings, you cannot eliminate disease risk entirely.

However, you can certainly reduce both the likelihood and the impact of spreading infection.

This will protect your herd, maximise the health and production of your bought-in weanlings, and reduce your veterinary costs.

Many infections are carried by animals that may not show signs of sickness (silent carriers), including weanlings.

If you wait until you see sick animals or sub-standard weight gain until addressing disease issues, herd infection can become unnecessarily widespread and severe.

The most significant infectious conditions affecting weanling cattle are respiratory diseases (pneumonia).

And just like respiratory diseases in humans, the causes are often more complex than simple infection with one organism.

Sourcing cattle

Before introducing weanlings to your farm, plan to source cattle of low risk. Buy from as few source herds as possible, buy from herds that are lower risk, and buy animals with lower risk.

Herds with lower risk are closed herds (no animals introduced), have low incidence of disease and reliably apply high standards of husbandry.

Animals with lower risk are those with negative test results for specific diseases (especially BVD and IBR), are already vaccinated against infections relevant to your circumstances, and are given other preventive treatments.

Where possible avoid buying weanlings of unknown disease history. Before buying, liaise with the supplier to ensure the weanlings have been afforded appropriate care.

Dehorning and castration should have been completed well before weaning, appropriate vaccinations, testing and parasite treatments been given, and weaning completed at least two weeks prior to sale.

Sourcing weanlings directly from the farm rather than via marts will avoid mixing with other herds, and might make it easier to liaise with the seller.

Ensure that your animals are transported in a vehicle that has been cleaned and disinfected since carrying other animals, and that they travel directly home without visiting other premises.

Quarantining

On arrival, unload the cattle directly into a quarantine area (a building or paddock) that is isolated from all other livestock and easily accessed for monitoring.

Quarantine the animals immediately on arrival for at least four weeks.

During this period, carry out routine management tasks such as feeding and bedding of your own herd before attending to the quarantined animals and closely monitor all animals’ health.

Bought-in cattle should be quarantined immediately on arrival for at least four weeks Photo: Peter Steele

Bought-in cattle should be quarantined immediately on arrival for at least four weeks Photo: Peter Steele

Inspect the weanlings at least twice per day. Animals from multiple sources are often of unknown health status and will have varying levels of resilience and immunity from previous exposure or vaccination and also may be carrying a range of diseases.

This is a period of high risk for a disease outbreak, due to the potential for spread from carrier to susceptible animals, and made worse by the stress of weaning, trade, mixing, housing and dietary changes.

Reduction of stress will help minimise the risk of disease outbreaks. Handle weanlings quietly, and use facilities that are suitably designed, built and maintained.

If you detect ill-health, immediately isolate affected and in-contact cattle, and consult your vet.

Signs of pneumonia can be non-specific and include dullness and reduced feed intake, as well as fever (over 39.5°C), rapid breathing, and watery nose and eye discharges.

Later signs include pus-like discharges and difficulty in breathing.

Pending diagnosis, change your clothes and boots and thoroughly wash with soap and water before attending other cattle.

Vaccination

Vaccination can help prevent or control respiratory and other diseases.

Vaccines are available against common causes of pneumonia, including IBR, but seek veterinary advice to develop a vaccination regime tailored to your farm, based on history and likely exposure to viral and bacterial agents.

Seek veterinary advice to develop a vaccination regime tailored to your farm. Photo: Roger Jones

Seek veterinary advice to develop a vaccination regime tailored to your farm. Photo: Roger Jones

Remember that there is typically an interval of at least 2-3 weeks between vaccination and achieving protection, and two doses are frequently required for a sustained immune response.

Always follow label instructions for vaccination, including mixing of vaccines that come in two parts.

Indirect transmission

Although purchased animals are the highest risk for introducing disease, indirect transmission through other carriers contaminated with animal fluids (nasal discharge, saliva, urine, dung) also poses a risk.

Establish measures to prevent accidental introduction through people — including the herd-owner and farm personnel — who may have been in recent contact with cattle from other herds (provide dedicated boots and clothing or washing facilities), or through items of farm equipment or transport that move between farms (adequate washing and disinfection).

Vehicles that move between farms should be thoroughly washed

Vehicles that move between farms should be thoroughly washed

Treatments

Treatments for outbreaks of pneumonia are available, but prevention is better than cure.

Antibiotics are not effective against viral infections but may be useful against bacterial infections.

Anti-inflammatory drugs may also be useful.

Veterinary advice is essential to determine the correct drug, dosage and duration of treatment to be effective, which animals to treat, and to avoid the development of antibiotic resistance.

Veterinary advice can also help you to plan your worming programme for cost-effectiveness and avoidance of drench resistance.

There are options available to you to identify and control these risks. Animal Health Ireland has published a range of information leaflets on biosecurity planning (Understanding Infectious Disease; Keeping Infectious Diseases Out of Your Herd; Vaccination; Purchasing Stock, and Management of the Suckler Calf at Weaning to Prevent Pneumonia and IBR), available at www.animalhealthireland.ie

Use these resources, and advice from your vet, and take a planned approach to managing the biosecurity risks of buying weanlings.

Lawrence Gavey is programme manager, biosecurity at Animal Health Ireland