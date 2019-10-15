Simple steps can reduce the stresses on weaned or newly arrived animals

Given the variability of weather during a typical Irish autumn, animals are put under stress at the point of housing due to these environmental factors.

As we have all experienced in recent weeks, and as is usual for this time of year, slight grass frosts at night, heavy rain showers and windy, wet, cooler weather can require a quick switch to housing animals.

Animals housed during these weather conditions have a number of challenges and adaptations to adjust to. Animals that have been recently weaned, passed through the mart system and transported are especially vulnerable.

Protocols to minimise stress and ease the burden during the early stages of housing should be implemented in all cases.

The most immediate requirement for new animals arriving on farm, is to provide an adequate rest area and abundant supply of clean, fresh water. Ideally, this rest area should be straw bedded and isolated from all other animals.

Where possible, cattle should be kept in their purchase groups for at least 24 hours before being mixed with other recently purchased animals.

Good quality hay, which should be readily available this year, is best suited to feed newly arrived cattle. Hay will provide good rumen fill and will be very palatable to animals, while helping to transition the rumen. In many cases, these animals will have come off an intake of solely grazed grass.

The main forage types used in beef finishing diets, i.e. grass silage, maize silage, cereal wholecrop, fodder beet and potatoes, all pose challenges at the point of introduction. Grass silage, especially when wet, of low pH and low in fibre can create a number of problems.

When silage is below 22pc dry matter, a mature animal will need to eat close to 40kg of silage per day for maintenance. Wet silage will generally have a low pH and can be low in fibre. This type of silage can lead to issues with rumen function.

This can be witnessed by animals becoming very loose in their manure during the early stages of housing. Animals that have very stiff manure during the period of early housing may be suffering dehydration, a lack of available protein or excess fibre in their diet.

Bale or pit silage made late in the autumn should also be treated with care when fed to newly arrived animals. Low dry matter, lack of fibre and in some cases low sugar content will all pose problems for the rumen.

There was a flurry of maize silage harvested in advance of Storm Lorenzo and in most cases, excellent yields were obtained. These maize pits should be given appropriate time to ensure proper fermentation occurs. When pits are opened too soon, secondary fermentation is likely to occur. This will lead to pit face heating, dry matter losses, a drop in feed value and mycotoxin formation.

Introducing concentrates to animals that haven't previously been fed at grass needs to be done gradually. It can vary depending on animal weight, age and breed but for intensively fed animals, I give the guideline of 80pc forage, 20pc concentrate during week 1, building up to 20pc forage, 80pc concentrate by week four.

Given the abundance of hay available, I am regularly asked as to its role in finishing diets this winter.

In many cases the question centres on the possibility of hay replacing straw. If the hay is made from 'new meadow' and was cut early and saved well it is unlikely to fulfil the role of replacing straw as a long fibre source.

Due to its high feed value, this type of hay can replace up to 50pc of the forage component of a diet.

Meanwhile, poorer quality, fibrous hay can certainly be used as a replacement for straw in a semi-intensive finishing ration.

For very intensive, high concentrate/ high fodder beet ration this type of hay will never replace the requirement for straw.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth

