Silage sampling: what you'll need to consider

Silage quality is key to good animal performance and reducing winter feed costs during the housing period.

Grass silage is the basis of most winter feeding systems in this country, and satisfactory animal performance is largely dependent on the adequate intake of good quality silage. The level of meal feeding on your farm is determined by the quality of your silage. Therefore, knowing the feed value of your silage quality must be the starting point in planning what concentrates, if any, need to be fed to animals.

Silage made in poor conditions will result in silage with low dry matter, low digestibility (energy value), low crude protein, high ammonia levels and high acidity. These silage characteristics will give rise to low dry matter intakes and poor animal performance.

However, where silage is made in good conditions, as should be largely the case this year, then better quality silage can be expected. Knowing how good or bad your silage is before you start feeding animals will allow you to correctly assess what supplementary feed they require.

The main components measured in a silage analysis will include dry matter (DM percentage), which is the amount of silage material after water has been removed. Generally the higher the dry matter the higher the potential intake of silage. However silages that are too dry can give rise to moulds and heating.

Fermentation is measured by pH, Ammonia and Lactic Acid - pH should normally be in the range of 3.8 to 4.2. The pH measures the silage acidity and, so, the ability of the silage to store.

Reduced intakes can occur with too low a pH, while a high pH in low dry matter silages can be an indicator of poor fermentation. Ammonia is a useful indicator of fermentation quality.

Ammonia values of less than 10 per cent are desirable, while values greater than 15 per cent can cause reduced intakes resulting in poor animal performance. High nitrate levels in the grass will contribute to this.

Crude Protein levels are a direct reflection of the quality of the grass at the time of harvest. Young, leafy grass produces high-protein silage, while older, stemmy grass produces low protein silage. Protein levels in grass can also be much higher earlier in the silage season than in mid-summer.

Metabolisable Energy (ME) measures the usable energy of the silage, which is higher at the young, leafy grass stage and lower at the hay stage. The DMD (Dry Matter Digestibility) is an accurate and reliable test of forage feeding value. The DMD result is used to estimate energy of the silage, as well as expected live weight gains/milk yields and planning supplementation rates. DMDs of 70 per cent + are good.

For example, trials done on finishing cattle have shown it takes 17kg DM of 75-per-cent DMD silage to put on one kilo of carcass as opposed to 46kgs DM of 60-per-cent DMD silage to put on the same amount. To get the most accurate result, it is best to sample a freshly opened bale or take a sample from deep into the pit.

The sample should be placed in a Ziploc/air-tight type bag and kept cool. The sample should be posted to the lab as soon as possible afterwards. Samples should not be left in bags for a few days as the sample will start to deteriorate and the results will not be as accurate.

A silage sample will generally cost €25 to €35, which is a small fee for the information that you will get from it. It can result in savings on concentrates if it isn't required or, more importantly, it can result in gains in animal performance by ensuring animals have a balanced diet if silage is not good enough. It costs a lot of money to make silage, so knowing what the quality of the silage you are making should certainly be checked.

