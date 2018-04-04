Rushing calves on to solids is 'a false economy'

That was a key message at last week's Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef Programme event on the farm of Pat Bowden in Kilkenny.

At the event Volac's Liam Gannon said that calves consume over three litres of milk, or their entire recommended morning feed, just to stay alive. He stressed with early once-a-day feeding that young calves can fall behind swiftly if they are not able to eat a kilo of meal a day.

"You can't control the level of beestings the calf has got in most cases, but there is a lot you can do to influence the lifetime performance of that animal by what you do in the first eight weeks."