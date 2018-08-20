Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 20 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Rolled oats can replace rolled barley in beef diets without hitting performance - research

Fine margins: All the indications are that the winter feeding season will again pose difficulties for producers.
Fine margins: All the indications are that the winter feeding season will again pose difficulties for producers.
Winter housing and feeding are not far away.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Research has found that rolled oats can replace rolled barley in a concentrate supplement without effecting the performance of beef cattle

The research was carried out by Mark McGee and Aidan Moloney in Teagasc, Grange who compared the effects of replacing rolled barley with rolled oats in a supplement on intake, growth, carcass and selected meat quality traits of late-maturing breed steers (initial live weight, 443kg), over a 134-day finishing period.

Animals were housed in pens in a slatted floor shed and offered grass silage (dry matter digestibility, 713g/kg) ad libitum plus 4.0kg dry matter (in two feeds) daily, of one of two concentrate supplements:

  • One barley-based ‘control’ (862g rolled barley, 60g soya bean meal, 50g molasses, and 28g minerals and vitamins/kg fresh weight)
  • The other oat based (853g rolled oats, 70g soya bean meal, 50g molasses, and 27g minerals and vitamins/kg fresh weight)

Concentrates were prepared as coarse mixtures.

Replacement of barley with oats in the concentrate supplement had no effect on silage dry matter intake, average daily live weight gain, feed conversion ratio, slaughter and carcass weight, kill-out proportion, ultrasonic measures of body muscle and fat gain, and carcass conformation and carcass fat score.

Muscle colour, pH and drip loss, and subcutaneous fat colour did not differ between the two concentrates.

In conclusion, the researchers said that under the conditions of the experiment, rolled oats can replace rolled barley in a concentrate supplement to high-digestibility grass silage, without negatively affecting performance or selected meat quality traits of beef cattle.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Crime and isolation biggest rural issues - survey
Adrian Mahon

Safety a big winner at invention show
Ciaran Marron, CEO of Activ8. Photo: David Conachy

Sunny outlook for solar energy boss
Researchers described food loss and waste as ‘one of the great scourges of our time’ (David Davies/PA)

‘Shocking’ amount of fruit and veg wasted, researchers say
David Diggins

Kerry farmer on picking up the pieces after the accidental burning down of...
Pictured at The Tullamore Show was Amy Edgewoods, Wiltshire, England with her Hereford in The Young Handler Competition, which she won. PIC COLIN ORIORDAN

Record-breaking stalwart fears for rural shows' future
Sussex mixed cattle eat additional hay distributed into their normal grazing fields by farmer David Barton at Manor Farm in Middle Duntisbourne in south west Britain, August 1, 2018. Picture taken August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Grass growth at historic low across much of Europe