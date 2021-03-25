Farming

Robin Talbot: If the new BEEP is half as useful as the previous version, I’ll be delighted

Information from scheme showed showed a staggering gap of €400 between the progeny of the most efficient cows and those of the least efficient

Body of information: Robin Talbot feels that every calf born in the country should be genotyped. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Body of information: Robin Talbot feels that every calf born in the country should be genotyped. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot

I welcome the launch of the new BEEP-S scheme. The information that came back to us from the previous version of this scheme was very useful and practical.

Take the ICBF Weanling Performance report. Based on our on-farm weighings of each cow and calf before weaning, it shows each cow’s efficiency, by comparing the weight of the calf (adjusted by age) to the cow’s weight.

The report also lists the five most efficient cows, and the five least efficient, for both bull and heifer calves.

