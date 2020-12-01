Robin Talbot: Young bulls have thrived on our home-grown feed mixtures

Some bulls have put on 2kg/day between weighings, which have been up to 35 days apart, says Robin Talbot PHOTO: ALF HARVEY

In many ways, it’s been a year like no other; in other ways, it’s just the same.

So, for now, the main focus is on the winter regime.

The cows and calves are tucked up in the sheds. Actually, the calves were no sooner in than they were going back out in a sense. What I mean by that is that, while the cows are confined to the sheds, each group of calves has access to a field 24/7.

It never ceases to amaze me – no matter what the weather is like, they always spend a lot of time outdoors grazing, even though their indoor quarters consist of a dry straw bed, that is replenished daily, and their own creep feed area.

For a number of years, some groups of calves were able to go to the field during the winter.

Last year, we made a few modifications such as hanging a few gates in strategic places to allow all the calves access to a field and we were well pleased at how it worked.

Fresh grass

Also, it was laid out in such a way that, from February 1, we were able to open another gate to allow them access to fresh grass.

At that point, our calves would be six months plus, making them confident enough to travel away from the yard.

By the time the whole herd was turned out, the calves were grazing a lot of grass in their own right and I feel that they powered on.

The creep feed that the calves are getting is made entirely from home-grown ingredients, except for molasses. It is made up of barley, oats, alkalage, molasses and a mineral.

The one challenge we face this winter is that straw is very scarce, and is also of quite poor quality, since most of it spent quite a bit of time on the ground before it was baled up.

We are using oilseed rape straw to bed some of the cows and barley straw in all of the creep areas. But it looks like we could possibly run out of straw by the end of February.

We’ve decided to stay using our straw at the usual rates. At the end of February, if we are lucky enough to get a dry spring, we have the option to turn out a percentage of cows out of each shed, lightening the demand on straw.

If that doesn’t work out, Plan B will be to see if we can buy straw.

Luckily, we had straw left from Harvest 2019 and you can still almost smell the harvest off it, so good was the quality. Every time I look at it, I realise just how bad this year’s straw is!

Body condition

Looking at the cows as a group, I am happy with their body condition in the midst of the breeding season. As for the stock bulls, they have been busy.

Once a bull has been running with a group of cows for six weeks, we will rotate him to a different group.

All the cows have been dosed for fluke and worms.

The calves are due an IBR booster in mid-December. We also need to put an Ivermectin Pour-On on them, for worms and lice. On the same day, we will also treat the cows for lice.

We will soon be removing the bull from the maiden heifers (hopefully, at that stage, they will be in-calf heifers!). These are mostly home-bred, which is a change for us. Also, another significant change for us, is they are all Stabiliser heifers.

We have started to sell our Under 16-month bulls. So far, we are well satisfied with the fat covers, with most of the bulls having a fat score of 3 or better. They are generally coming in at 380-420 kg carcase weight.

We have weighed these bulls a few times, just to keep an eye on their performance and have been pleasantly surprised at their rate of weight gain. Some bulls have put on 2kg/day between weighings, which have been up to 35 days apart.

This is particularly satisfying as all their diet, except for molasses, has been grown on the farm.

Wholecrop alkalage wheat

I feel that the inclusion of wholecrop alkalage wheat has significantly improved on the performance that we would normally achieve.

We will certainly go the same route with next year’s wheat crop.

But, two things I would do differently: I wouldn’t put any sheeting down the sides of the silage walls, because the alkalage seemed to sweat a little in those areas; also, we probably need to put a net over the tyres that are weighing down the plastic cover, to prevent crows from making holes in this cover.

Anywhere the crows made holes and water got in, there was some spoilage.

Online Editors