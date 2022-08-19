Robin Talbot: Will we get any credit for the emissions reductions we have already undertaken?

So finally, a target of 25pc has been set for the reduction in carbon emissions from agriculture. But, so far, all that means to me is a whole load of questions and very little detail.

In the last few years, in recognition of the reality of climate change, we have worked hard to reduce our emissions, and have participated in any of the environmental programmes that have been available to us.

While our number of cows has remained steady, we have reduced our stocking density, by finishing our stock younger.

We have also been gradually increasing our percentage of calves born per cow let to the bull. This year, for the first time, all our heifers will calve down at close to 24 months.

We are actively trying to promote clover in our grazing swards, and all our animals are finished on home-grown cereals.

In addition, all our slurry is now spread with the LESS system, dribble bar or trailing shoe and our hedgerows have been allowed to get wider and higher.

We have planted some forestry, and fenced off a few odd corners of fields, in which we have planted some native trees, with local native vegetation filling up the rest of the space.

We have sown several stretches of whitethorn hedge and intend to plant more. Some of the hedging was sown under GLAS and some not.

We put solar PV panels on a shed in the yard.

So, my big concern is whether we will get credit for what we have already done, or will we be considered to be on the same level as those who have not been making adjustments, and those who have been ignoring the reality of the situation and driving on?

Another big question for me is, will the cuts will be levied equally across all enterprises? There are so many unknowns.

There are also inequities, as far as I can tell. As I understand it, farmers do not get any credit for the carbon held in our hedges.

Also, if we were to build an anaerobic biodigester on the farm, any credits incurred would go to the energy sector. I believe it is the same with solar panels.

We need clarity, fast. If this is to succeed, we also need fairness.

On the farm, this is our busiest time of the year, between calving and the harvest.

This year, they all kicked off the one week. The harvest was about two weeks earlier than would be expected, and the calving started like a whirlwind, with 14 cows calved on one day alone.

What made it all the more fun (!), is that I had keyhole surgery on my knee a few days earlier and then, a few days later, on the other leg, I got the worst kick from a cow I ever got. And I got Covid as well. So I was a right bundle of laughs.

Last year, the calving was a dream. For various reasons, this year has been more challenging. It’s been a particularly bad year for summer mastitis, both pre- and post-calving.

A few cows got very sick. I noticed that all the mastitis was in the older cows with the bigger udders. We have identified some of these cows, which have had 8/9 calves, and they will not be re-bred.

We have a nice batch of home-bred replacement heifers to come into the herd so culling extra cows does not unduly worry me.

I know dairy farmers are quite particular about selecting replacements based on udder type, for ease of milking. After this year’s experience, we will certainly be more conscious of culling the mature cows if their udders are dropping down.

We also lost a few calves. A couple of these were related to the mastitis. We also lost a calf from a heifer as a result of a difficult calving.

In hindsight, I put that down to human error. With so many calving at the one time, I got confused, and this heifer was calving longer than I thought. When we did assist her, the calf’s tongue had started to swell.

This is a sign of distress and it was obvious that a lot of fluid had gone down into his lungs and he just wasn’t able to clear it.

On the plus side, we have an orphan calf. I have no idea what cow had him but some cow must have had twin calves. He is now being happily reared by our daughter Ruth.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann