Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Robin Talbot: Will we get any credit for the emissions reductions we have already undertaken?

The target of a 25pc cut in carbon emissions from agriculture leaves lots of questions and precious little detail

Willing to change: Robin Talbot says, &lsquo;we have participated in any of the environmental programmes that have been available to us&rsquo;. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Close

Willing to change: Robin Talbot says, &lsquo;we have participated in any of the environmental programmes that have been available to us&rsquo;. Photo: Alf Harvey

Willing to change: Robin Talbot says, ‘we have participated in any of the environmental programmes that have been available to us’. Photo: Alf Harvey

Willing to change: Robin Talbot says, ‘we have participated in any of the environmental programmes that have been available to us’. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot

So finally, a target of 25pc has been set for the reduction in carbon emissions from agriculture. But, so far, all that means to me is a whole load of questions and very little detail.

In the last few years, in recognition of the reality of climate change, we have worked hard to reduce our emissions, and have participated in any of the environmental programmes that have been available to us.

Most Watched

Privacy