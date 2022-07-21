Robin Talbot: Why we weaned earlier than normal

July is one of my favourite months, as it’s the build-up to the next calving season and the harvest. There is a great sense of excitement and adventure.

It quickly becomes apparent when the combine does one round of the field and the first few calves hit the ground whether the learnings we took from previous harvests and calvings were correct. So this time is also tinged with apprehension.

On the tillage end, in spite of the high cost of fertilisers and sprays, there is very little wriggle room to economise. But experience has taught us, with fertilisers and sprays, that timing is everything.

On the beef side, we weaned a little earlier than normal, because we were trying to economise on fertiliser, and to ensure that we kept a good supply of grass in front of the young stock.

So we had the cows confined to restricted feeding for a little bit longer than usual.

I think they are in ideal condition for calving. They look fit and healthy.

Once we move into calving mode, we don’t want any other distractions so we have been busy tidying up lots of loose ends.

All cows scanned to calve before the end of August have got their live IBR shot plus their shot of Rotovac Corona.

The cattle sheds have all being power-hosed out and are waiting for grain. Some of this will be sold, while the rest will be treated and put into the grain store, which has also been power-hosed and disinfected.

The calving pens are bedded and primed for action. Hopefully, they won’t get much use but it’s important to have them ready just in case.

A few years ago, we moved our calving crush to the shed nearest to the paddock where the cows are kept in the run-up to calving, to make it make it easier and less stressful to bring in a cow if she needed assistance.

The original calving area was a good bit further away. To get the cow to it involved closing a lot of gates and taking her out of her comfort zone away from the rest of the herd.

The one drawback of the new calving area is that it didn’t have hot water. So, a few years ago, we got a small garden shed and placed it beside the new calving area. It is set up with hot and cold water and houses all the essential bits and pieces associated with calving.

Another job out of the way is recycling our farm plastic and empty fertiliser bags.

One of the best gadgets we ever invested in was a little second-hand packer. They are used by supermarkets for cardboard but ours is ideal for baling up manure bags.

It is a simple machine powered by the compressor and makes a bale of 36in x 30in x 20 in. About 100 empty 500kg fertiliser bags with the liners removed will fit in a bale. These bales go the IFFPG Bring Centre at the local mart on recycling day, along with our silage plastic.

We have taken our second cut of silage. While yield was back a little, quality looks to have been excellent. It will be tested before we use it.

Our young beef bulls seem to be content and thriving well — apart from one group, where it was a challenge to keep nice, fresh grass in front of them. They were probably stocked a little heavy and the ground had gotten extremely dry so the grass just wasn’t coming back to them.

So we loaded them up and brought them home. We had a good field of after-grass here and felt that a few weeks rest would allow the original pasture to build covers.

This didn’t go quite to plan. Within a few days, their dung had become very runny. We offered then some barley straw in a feeder and that resolved the issue.

This is the best field of clover on the farm, and they went from a famine to a feast and probably gorged themselves in the first few days.

While they haven’t eaten a huge amount of straw, they all seem to be constantly nibbling at it and they are a lot more content, which is a good indication that they are thriving.

We have topped a few paddocks to make sure that we are keeping fresh grass in front of the other groups of bulls. In the real dry weather, we topped a few paddocks a day or two before the bulls were moved out, and they seemed quite happy to hoover cut the fresh toppings.

We have also started to spread a little bit of fertiliser again, to build covers for the freshly calved cows.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann