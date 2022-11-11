Robin Talbot: Why we house all our cows before the end of October

When we sowed half of a field with winter oilseed rape back in August, it was so dry, the plough struggled to stick in the ground to turn a proper sod.

Two months later, we sowed the other half with winter oats in good conditions but, such was the deluge overnight, the field was a sheet of water.

Some of the seed and soil were definitely washed to the lower parts of the field. But amazingly the crop is up and well established. Hopefully, it will not have suffered any significant side-effects.

It helps that it’s a free-draining field and the surface water had receded within 24 hours.

Our winter barley was sowed about a months ago in surprisingly good conditions, given all the rain that had fallen. ​

We used to sow winter barley in mid to late September, but because of the risk of Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus, the advice now is to avoid early sowing.

No matter how well our winter barley is looking during the growing season, it generally doesn’t live up to our expectations, and I wonder how much of this is due to sowing it a month later.

If there was a variety of barley that was resistant to BYDV, we would certainly be giving it a try.

It was a real struggle to get the winter wheat sown. At one stage, it looked like it was not going to happen at all because of the volume of rain that was falling at the time.

But two things stood to us: the ground we were sowing into hadn’t been touched since the harvest, so it ploughed up well.

And our contractor was able to come with three ploughs, a leveller and a seeder when any small window of opportunity presented itself. So any ground that was ploughed was sowed almost immediately.

Also, any field that was started, was finished, so there were no headlands left to tidy up.

All I had to do was keep the seed drawn to them.

Though, even with all the rain, it didn’t seem to shift the stones, so we will have to go back and pick them at some stage.

While all this was going on, we were starting to bring the cattle in. Everything is now in, except for one group of 15-month heifers, which are just finishing off a few paddocks, and will be housed soon as well.

Regardless of the weather, because we calve in the autumn, October-November is our peak breeding season so it is important to keep the cows in a positive energy balance. So we always house them by the end of October.

In our system, the cows are housed but the calves have access to the field 24/7. It always amazes me that, within a few hours, the calves work out that the creep gate gives them access to the field. They spend a lot of time out grazing.

They also have access to a buffer feed in their own lie-back area in the shed.

​The cows are on a diet of silage, 2kg straw, 2kg oats, plus a dairy mineral. When the breeding season is over, we will have to tweak that diet, as they are going through the silage at an alarming rate. Fortunately, we have plenty of good straw.

All the calves are overdue their booster of Bovipast. Hopefully, we will get that sorted this week.

However, in general, we were pleased with the health of the cows and calves when we were housing them. I thought the calves in particular looked well.

All the cows and calves will be treated for lice, and the rest of the cattle will be treated in the next few weeks, except for the beef bulls, a lot of which will be gone by the end of the year. The cows will also be treated for fluke.

I wrote the last time that we were going to sell the bulls at a younger age than previously.

We have already sold some at under 15 months and the thing that amazed me is that we have scarcely compromised on carcase-weight at all. Those sold so far have averaged around 390kg carcase.

Fat scores are also on a par with other years.

The bulls still in the shed are extremely contented and look to be thriving really well. But I didn’t realise just how well they have been doing until we weighed one group of 36 last week, and they had done an average gain of 2.6kg/day over the previous 23 days.

But we don’t want to get carried away. Can they maintain that level of performance?

Although the first bulls slaughtered had eaten no more than 0.6t of ration, the acid test will be the average carcase weight and the average consumption of concentrate across the entire group.

The younger bulls are going to eat an awful lot more concentrate and will also probably have a negative impact on the average weight.

​

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann