Robin Talbot: Why my blood boils when I see farmers being portrayed as environmental vandals

There are three major challenges facing the country - Covid, Brexit and the climate crisis.

With Covid, the one thing that seems very clear to me is that if everyone obeyed the rules - wash your hands, keep your distance and stay at home – we could knock this on the head.

As for Brexit, it seems to me that nobody knows exactly where this is going, I think it is only going to be bad news or very bad news.

Before Covid arrived, the climate change agenda was building a head of steam, and that is still the major long-term issue facing the planet.

The debate between food producers and environmentalists has become very polarised. Environmentalists seem to feel that farmers don’t care about the environment while many farmers feel that no matter how environmentally supportive they try to farm, it will never be enough for some.

One example is the recently released CAP proposals. I could have guessed how they would have been received, and I wasn’t surprised.

Under these proposals, which the EU regards as a paradigm shift in policy, all farmers will be bound to higher environmental standards, while 20pc of the agricultural budget will be ring-fenced for those who go beyond adherence to the basic environmental measures.

But the response from ‘green commentators would have you believe the EU had totally ignored the environment in its proposals. The reality is that this is a process which takes time.

On a micro level, a lot of farmers want to farm in an environmentally friendly manner; they recognise that it is the right thing to do and it also makes good farming sense.

Here on our own farm, we have always tried to farm commercially in harmony with nature. Long before it was the done thing, I planted over 5 acres of native trees. In recent years, we planted a further 12 acres of mixed woodland.

We also joined GLAS at the earliest possible opportunity. Under this scheme, we have low-input permanent pasture, wild bird cover and planted some native hedging. We have also put in native plants in a few odd corners around the farm.

In the past few years, we have moved to managing our hedges in a manner that minimises the effect on wildlife.

I am a bit of a nerd for figures and, during some of the extended time spent at home during various lockdowns, worked out the following facts

In recent years, we have sowed 63 trees for every suckler cow, we have over 25m of internal farm hedges per suckler cow and we have over 200sq m of wetland (fenced-off and undisturbed) per suckler cow.

In addition, all our slurry is now spread by either dribble bar or trailing shoe.

In terms of stock management, we have moved to calving our heifers at 24 months.

So when I hear all farmers being tarred as environmental vandals, my blood boils.

However, at the same time, we can all do better, and some could do an awful lot better.

Rather than stricter regulations, what’s needed is adherence to existing ones and, where it’s not done willingly, enforcement is the only, reluctant, alternative.

It’s like moving from Level 3 to Level 5 under the Covid restrictions. Those who were already behaving responsibly are being penalised for the behaviour of others who are always inclined to be irresponsible. That’s why penalties are being introduced. Hopefully they will work.

I also feel that farmers and farm organisations should be leading the climate debate. We have the most to lose if the roadmap to the tackle the climate crisis goes wrong, and the most to gain if it’s gotten right.

Meanwhile, it’s been a very busy few weeks on the farm. All winter cereal has been sowed. Also all calves have got their booster shot of Bovipast. So, hopefully, they are fully protected for their time spent indoors.

We are in the process of moving the cows and calves indoors, as ground conditions deteriorate and grass is rapidly disappearing.

The stock bulls have been running with the cows since October 20.

We will run the bulls with the cows for a maximum of ten weeks.

The last calf born in 2020 was on the last day of September, which is just 10 weeks after the first calving.

One group of cows will have to stay out for a while because we have some of the under-16-month bulls in their shed. We hope to start selling some of the bulls in the next fortnight.

The $64,000 question this year is do we sell them by date of birth, or do we try to sell as many as we can before the end of the year when Brexit kicks in? My gut feeling would be that I’d rather be sorry for selling them in December than sorry for not selling them.

