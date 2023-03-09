Farming

Robin Talbot: Why it’s better to lift the floor than raise the ceiling when it comes to average herd performance

We have been poring over our weight gain figures and the take-away message is to continue to identify the best-performing heifers to keep as replacements

Best of the best: Robin Talbot with his yearling heifers. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Robin Talbot

We did our TB test and scanned all the cows and heifers in one busy week — and, thankfully, it was all good news on both fronts.

The TB test was clear, and 94pc of the cows and heifers were in calf — and80pc of them are due in the first 30 days of the calving season.

