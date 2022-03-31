Robin Talbot: Why I voted Green at the last General election — and why I won’t make that mistake again

I voted for the Green Party in the last General and European elections. They have been a major disappointment to me and I now don’t see any prospect of voting for them again.

At the time, I felt we were on a similar page as to what constitutes a vibrant, functioning, wholesome countryside.

However, it now seems clear that some of their policies are not just unsympathetic to farming, they also demonstrate a lack of understanding of how farming and farmers operate.

This results in frustration for the many farmers like myself who are trying to farm both commercially and in partnership with nature.

Take mixed-species swards, which seem to be seen at the moment as the panacea for reducing fertiliser usage. From what I can see and have heard, more research is needed.

While they sound great in theory and may prove to be wonderfully successful in the future, for now, there are definitely issues with persistence, there appear to be huge issues with weed control and we have little information on the grazing management.

We need more independent research from Teagasc on things like sward height.

There is also a big push on to get farmers to go organic. With the cost of fertiliser, more farmers see organics as an option.

There is no doubt that organic farming is good for the environment. But is there a living to be made out of it commercially? There is very little information as to where the extra markets will come from.

Some of the organic beef farmers I know end up selling some stock on the commercial market.

Also, what the Green agenda has overseen with the Irish peat industry is beyond belief.

To be fair, peat harvesting as it was being done was probably unsustainable. But to guillotine a whole industry overnight was abound to create issues — among them the need to import peat.

The Green Party seems to either not care about bringing people along with them, or don’t know how to go about it.

It now seems to me that the Greens are going back to what they once were: an urban party out of touch with the reality of rural life.

Its ideology seems to trump common sense.

We heard a lot about the potential offered by south-facing window boxes. What a pity there is far less talk about putting solar panels on already-existing south-facing farm roofs!

We installed some of these panels a few years ago, with grant aid. They have certainly helped to reduce our electricity bill. But it really annoys me how the excess produced goes out free to the grid.

I believe it is now possible to be paid for the excess, but it would be far simpler if we could be credited against our electricity bill.

In the conversation about green energy, there is a lot of talk about off-shore wind farms. But you have to wonder what impact the these would have on the surrounding ecology, especially during construction .

Most of the cattle in our sheds are now out to grass, following the passing of our TB test.

This year, for the first time, we are vaccinating the cows for salmonella, because two cows that aborted last year tested positive for it. It is a two-shot programme, with the second shot given 30 days after the first.

As we were turning out the cows and calves, we weighed both for the BEEP scheme.

When we were weighing the first group, it quickly became apparent that either they had done very poorly over the winter… or there was something wrong with our scales.

Thankfully, it was the scales, which we have had for almost 20 years.

When we examined it underneath, we discovered that the outer casing on the load bars had worn away in places and exposed the inner workings to the elements. So, we have replaced them.

When we re-weighed the initial batch of stock, the weights of the calves went up significantly. Rather less thankfully, so did the weight of the cows!

Having seen the stock going through the crush on a number of occasions in the last few weeks, we are well satisfied with this year’s run of calves.

I am looking forward to seeing their performance over the summer. Hopefully, we can keep enough good-quality grass in front of them to optimise that performance.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann