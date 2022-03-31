Farming

Robin Talbot: Why I voted Green at the last General election — and why I won’t make that mistake again

I felt we were on a similar page about the countryside, but it now seems the Greens are back to being an urban party out of touch with rural life

Out of touch with rural Ireland: Robin Talbot says the Green Party, under leader Eamon Ryan, ‘lack understanding of how farming and farmers operate’ and have not done enough to encourage putting up solar panels on farm buildings. Photo: Andres Poveda

Out of touch with rural Ireland: Robin Talbot says the Green Party, under leader Eamon Ryan, ‘lack understanding of how farming and farmers operate’ and have not done enough to encourage putting up solar panels on farm buildings. Photo: Andres Poveda

Robin Talbot

I voted for the Green Party in the last General and European elections. They have been a major disappointment to me and I now don’t see any prospect of voting for them again.

At the time, I felt we were on a similar page as to what constitutes a vibrant, functioning, wholesome countryside.

