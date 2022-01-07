Farming

Robin Talbot: Why I have no plans to switch to organic

I recognise that the sector has a feelgood factor about it and is good for the environment, but I am concerned about its financial viability

No conversion: Robin Talbot wonders, would a significant swing into organic production saturate the market and ruin it for the people already in it? Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Close

Robin Talbot

Beef farming has been under the microscope as never before, and we have been re-evaluating where things stand.

On the plus side, beef prices are better than they have been for a long time.

