Robin Talbot: Why I am through with Belgian Blues – even though they are the best breed to finish as young bulls

When I unhitched from the feeder wagon last week, it was a bittersweet moment.

The last of our 2020-born heifers had gone to the factory. These were all Belgian Blues and 21 months old on average. They were out grazing up to Christmas.

When we brought them in, we put them on the same diet as the suckler cows, for convenience.

When the last of the 16-month-old bulls went to the factory at the end of January, we gradually moved these heifers onto the bulls’ diet. So they have been on intensive feed for about 80 days.

The sweetness is that hopefully the wagon is parked up until September, until the cycle starts again.

The other side of the coin is not so much bitter as emotional. These heifers were the last Belgian Blues to be sold off the farm. They averaged 336kg, ranging from 313kg to 426kg.

Over the past five years, we moved the breeding of the herd in a different direction, using Stabiliser bulls and breeding our own replacements from within the herd.

Part of the reason is that the type of heifer we wanted for breeding was becoming harder to find. Those available were a little bit too milky for my liking at the cost of their beef characteristics.

We have been using Belgian Blues as a terminal sire for over 30 years and I still think you can’t beat them in terms of the confirmation and growth of the offspring when crossed onto a good square Limousin cow.

I still believe they are a breed that is ‘bred to be fed’ and are probably the most suitable animal of all to be finished as young bulls.

All the cows have got their second shot of a two-shot salmomnella programme, because a heifer and a cow tested positive last year. They will now need an annual booster shot, while the in-calf heifers will need two shots.

With the huge increase in the price of fertiliser, we sat down at the beginning of the year to work out a plan to manage the situation. We set a budget, and vowed to stick to it.

From the tillage side, we believe there was no choice other than to spread the same amount as normal years. The only change we made is that we spread 46pc urea, instead of ordinary nitrogen. Crops are looking well.

Since top-quality silage is the backbone of the cows’ diet over the winter, we used a combination of 18-6-12 and urea, at similar levels to other years.

When the first cut is safely in the pit, we will reassess the silage situation, to see how much second cut we will be able to get away with, keeping in mind that we should have ample amounts of straw and oats to make up any shortfall.

But I think we will still need to take a reasonable amount of second cut, and that will have to get adequate fertiliser to return a decent crop.

The area we have targeted for savings on fertiliser is the grazing area. We have spread, in two applications, 1½ bags of 18-6-12/ac, followed by half a bag of urea a few weeks later. That’s all the chemical fertiliser we intend spreading on the grazing ground.

We are comfortable enough for grass at the moment, but a little bit of soft rain wouldn’t go astray.

One group of cows and calves that are grazing in a rotation of seven paddocks were starting to get a little tight in grass. Since these cows were rearing bull calves and our priority is to keep enough grass in front of those calves to maximise their performance, we weaned 30pc of them.

This is lightening the load on that grazing area and we can already see an improvement in the supply of grass in front of them.

We weaned them pretty non-scientifically. We just got them into the yard and picked out 30pc of the fattest cows.

If we think any of the other groups rearing bull calves are also starting to run short of grass, we will take out some of the cows too.

Normally, we wouldn’t wean for another month. In previous years, we just spread more fertiliser!

On a positive note, some of these cows and calves have been at grass for two months and, to my eye, the calves have really powered ahead. They could be one of the best batches of calves we have produced in terms of weight per age.

That would have a lot to do with the high dry matter of the grass they have been eating.

Hopefully, we can keep that up for the rest of the grazing season, and surpass our 400kg carcase-weight average for our under-16-month bulls.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann