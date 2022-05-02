Farming

Robin Talbot: Why I am through with Belgian Blues – even though they are the best breed to finish as young bulls

It was an emotional day when the last Belgian Blue heifers were sold from the farm

Different direction: Robin Talbot has been using Belgian Blues as a terminal sire for over 30 years but over the past five years, he has been using Stabiliser bulls and breeding his own replacements from within the herd Expand

Robin Talbot

When I unhitched from the feeder wagon last week, it was a bittersweet moment.

The last of our 2020-born heifers had gone to the factory. These were all Belgian Blues and 21 months old on average. They were out grazing up to Christmas.

