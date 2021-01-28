Robin Talbot: Why have suckler beef breeding gains fallen so far behind those in dairy and other farm sectors?

"At national level, we are struggling to produce nine calves from every 10 suckler cows. We need to become more ambitious," says Robin Talbot. Photo: Alf Harvey.

If suckler farming is to survive in Ireland, surely one of the things that must happen is that it starts making the kind of production gains seen in other sectors.

In sheep, for example, if a flock of ewes were scanned at an average of 1.5 lambs, that would have been considered very respectable. But now, it’s not unusual for flocks to scan close to two lambs or even better.

That equates to an extra 40-50 lambs in a 100-ewe flock.

These gains are down to improved management and improved breeding selection.

Sheep farmers realised a long time ago that ewe lambs that were themselves twins were more prolific as flock replacements than ewe lambs who were singles.

Dairying has made staggering gains in milk yield per cow. When we joined the EU, average cow yields were less than 3,000 litres per annum. Now multiples of that are not unknown.

Over the same time frame, the pig and poultry industries have also made staggering production gains, especially in food conversion efficiency and the reduction in age of slaughter.

Management and schemes

In suckling, there have been some production gains but, to my mind, this is primarily driven by improved management practices.

Significant progress has been made in infrastructure. Setting up of paddock systems and roadways and strategically placed water troughs, the norm on dairy farms for many years, are now becoming commonplace on many beef farms.

Feeding and nutrition have also improved, with the focus on good pasture management and the making of quality silage the bedrock of a lot of beef farms.

Schemes like the BEEP and the BDGP are a step in the right direction as they are focused on the efficiency of the suckler cow.

But we have been slow to the party in terms of improvements on the breeding side and I have often wondered why.

Support payments

Support payments have been a part of beef production since the early days of the EU. They have, without doubt, kept farms afloat. But, looking at where we are now, is it possible that when premia were linked to the animals (pre-decoupling) that the industry became stagnated.

What I mean by that is the premium status of the animal became more important than the attributes of the animal itself.

In that environment, breeding gains weren’t a national priority.

Here on this farm, we were no different to anyone else, when premiums were coupled, we claimed every premium we were eligible for.

Things began to change after de-coupling was introduced.

Like a lot of people, we started to focus more on the characteristics of the suckler cows that we had rather than their number.

At that stage, this meant the breed type of cow was basically all over the place. There was no specific breed, they were a mixum-gatherum sourced in the marts, pedigree unknown.

A percentage turned out to be excellent cows, a percentage turned out to be average and a percentage was poor.

After trial and no small amount of error, we eventually evolved into a herd of mostly Limousin cows.

Autumn calving

We felt they were best suited to our system, which was primarily spring-calving at the time.

A major turning point came when we realised that increasing numbers of these cows were calving late April/early May. We were ending up with young calves that were barely fit to be weaned by the winter. They were falling a year behind their companions that were a couple of months older.

We selected a batch out of what we thought were the best late-calving cows and only let the bull to them in October, so they calved the following August. That was our first step into autumn-calving and, over a period of a few years, we moved entirely over to this system.

We have found that autumn calving really suits us and this farm.

One of the big things we realised is that losses at calving and the first month of life were significantly lower with this system.

When we were calving indoors in January-March a lot of calves were four to six weeks old when they were going to the field and we were running into respiratory and scour issues.

Live calf survival rate

At an industry level, I believe that the survival rate of live calves at 28 days has massive room for improvement.

But we need more.

Currently, at national level, we are struggling to produce nine calves from every 10 suckler cows

We need to become more ambitious - why should it not be possible that 10pc twins would become the norm for a suckler herd?

Just imagine that: for every 10 cows, you could have 11 calves.

I don’t know how this can be achieved. I don’t even know if it can be achieved. But we will certainly never achieve it without the ambition.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co. Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife, Ann.

Online Editors