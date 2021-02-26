Farming

Robin Talbot: Why August will be hectic for us with 70pc of the cows due to calve down that month

Robin Talbot on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois PHOTO: Alf Harvey.

Robin Talbot on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois PHOTO: Alf Harvey.

Robin Talbot

No matter what has gone before, the new spring always brings fresh hope and it’s nearer today than yesterday.

For us, one of the first signs that I look forward to with some trepidation, as well as excitement, is the scanning results from the cows and heifers.

We scan the heifers first because their breeding season starts 10 days before the cows.

