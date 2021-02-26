Robin Talbot: Why August will be hectic for us with 70pc of the cows due to calve down that month

No matter what has gone before, the new spring always brings fresh hope and it’s nearer today than yesterday.

For us, one of the first signs that I look forward to with some trepidation, as well as excitement, is the scanning results from the cows and heifers.

We scan the heifers first because their breeding season starts 10 days before the cows.

The bulls ran with them for nine weeks. This is the same as usual. We always believe that an eight to nine-week breeding season is long enough for heifers.

If they need longer to go in calf, they are probably going to be slow breeders, so they wouldn’t fit in with the mature herd.

The scanning showed an 88pc conception rate for the heifers. We were reasonably satisfied with this, as the heifers will be calving down at 24 months and the majority of them are home-bred.

They probably didn’t go in calf as quickly as we might have hoped — the majority of them will be calving in August rather in July.

I don’t know whether that is to do with the heifers being young or there was an issue with the bull that I missed at the start of the breeding season, but it was certainly obvious from observing their behaviour that a lot of them were cycling before the breeding season started.

It seems unlikely that it was something to do with the bull because most of them went in calf to this bull.

As for the cows, we were absolutely delighted with the way they scanned – with 95pc in-calf, five sets of twins and almost 70pc of them due to calve before the end of August.

Regardless of what stage of lockdown the country is at by then, some of us won’t be going on any holidays in August!

This was the second time in as many weeks that the cows and heifers have been through the crush, the previous occasion being for our TB test.

From the start of the winter, we were concerned that straw was tight. So, to make sure we wouldn’t run out, we used a little bit less than normal in the straw-bedded sheds.

So these cows were a little bit dirtier than we would have liked. But their calves, who have access to a separate creep area and who can also go to the field, were spotless.

Other than the bit of dirt, we were happy at the condition and health of the cows, as well as the calves, who spend a lot of time out grazing.

Interestingly, as soon as they hear the tractors stirring in the morning to do the feeding, they all come back in for a few hours.

In the past, we used to separate our calves into groups by gender shortly after birth. We gave this up a few years ago but, just looking at the calves recently, I wonder if we should go back to doing it again.

I say that because the bull calves look like they are really ready to kick on for the summer (some are even struggling to get through the creep gate), but I think the heifer calves are carrying too much flesh at this stage.

Back to the TB test, we thankfully went clear. But it is our first test after being restricted because a cull cow showed up with TB in the factory. So we are scheduled to do another test in early April.

I am not looking forward to that. We always find the herd test very stressful. When you have animals of different sizes i.e. cows and calves, going up the crush at the same time, I am always conscious of the danger of a calf getting injured.

Also, at that stage, they will hopefully all be at grass. Gathering them up the first day will be hard enough, but it’s always harder on the second day — the cows probably have better memories than we give them credit for.

Field work

We have very little field work done yet.

The only fertiliser spread is .5bag/acre of Urea on the silage ground and some of the grazing ground.

We have no slurry spread yet. We were conscious of waiting until ground conditions are suitable and are under no pressure to do so, as we have adequate storage.

So we are going to hold off now and first graze some fields that have good covers of grass, then spread some slurry afterwards.

There is one field job we are really not looking forward to — picking the stones off the winter corn.

We didn’t get a chance to roll it after sowing in the autumn. So it will be all hands on deck for a couple of days whenever ground conditions allow.

