Robin Talbot: Why and how we are putting a ceiling on our farm running costs

Everything in life is relative. We sold some fat cows last week. Some of them made over €2,000. It seemed to me to be a fair a good price for a cull cow.

Then, that evening, we got a delivery of a lorryload of fertiliser. Last year, that load would have cost €9,400. This year, it was €22,000.

The reality is that, no matter how shocked we all are by the price of fertiliser, we have no choice other than to work out a plan of how we are going to deal with it.

So, last week, I went to the local Teagasc Spring Grass event. They didn’t have a silver bullet, but it was informative and well worth attending. The main take-away message was the relative values of different fertilisers.

When I came home, we sat down and formulated a plan of action for the first six months of the year.

On the grass, instead of our usual first application of 2 bags/ac of 18-6-12, we are going with 1¼-1½ bags, depending on the soil index of the field. For subsequent applications, we will go with urea as required.

On the silage ground, we are going to go with 3,000 gallons/ac of slurry and two bags of 18-6-12 and top it up with urea, to bring the total units of nitrogen close to 100.

On the silage ground, if we did like other years and used CutSward, at 3½ bags/ac, that would have cost us €150/a but the combination of 18-6-12 and urea will come in at €129/ac.

The only change we will make on the cereals is to use urea instead of CAN.

The logic is that, if we are going to be spreading expensive fertiliser, then the time to spread it is when the growth is most active, which is the first half of the year.

When the first-cut silage is safely in the pit, we will have a better idea of our grass situation and will reassess the situation.

For example, we could wean our cows earlier than usual, and put our bulls in earlier for finishing; we have some top-quality straw left in the shed which could be used as a buffer with the weaned cows if grass got really tight.

One thing is for certain: at current price levels, we can’t spread the amount of fertiliser we usually do.

We also need to keep in mind that other day-to-day costs are likely to be higher this year, due to higher energy costs.

So the bottom line is that we put a ceiling on what we are prepared to spend on farm running costs this year and stick to that, even if it means that some intended jobs have to be put off.

On a more positive note, all our cows are scanned, and we never had a better scanning. Overall, 95pc were in calf, with almost the same number of cows scanned with twins as scanned empty.

Any one that was not in calf was drafted out for fattening. So the only cows that are going to grass will be those that are scanned in calf.

We let some cows with bull calves out to grass last week, weighing them all before they were turned out. We will log these weights on the ICBF website, so that they will be there as record, if and when there is a new BEEP scheme announced.

We also clipped the cows’ tails. I hate seeing stock out in the field with long dirty tails. I also think it is a nuisance to them, as they can get caught in wire or bushes or gates.

Before we move any of the stock away from the home block, we are doing the dreaded TB herd test this week. After that, we hope to let the cows and calves out in numbers.

We are optimistic that the actions we are taking will help us navigate the hurdles we can see before us in 2022, but I am concerned it could create a different problem for us in 2023.

Last week, we received a letter from the Department entitled ‘Important Elements of the New Cap Strategic Plan 2023-2027’, saying that for some of the schemes, it intends to calculate payment based on 2022 stocking rate levels.

I’m looking forward to attending one of the CAP information sessions that the Department is organising for this month.

Whether by accident or design, I noticed that the region which is being hardest hit with cuts under CAP has a low density of meetings – with just one meeting scheduled for the entire south-east.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann