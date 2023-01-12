Robin Talbot: Tips when trying to establish more clover

We have three projects on our to-do list for 2023 — one short-term, one long-term and one expensive!

The short-term one is the thinning of an area of native wood that I planted 35 years ago. It is mainly a mix of oak, sycamore, beech, elder and ash.

My original plan was to plant it and leave it to nature. I had envisaged that some of the trees would power ahead, with a second and third layer of trees underneath.

It didn’t work out that way. It has become apparent that they are all holding each other back and that we need to intervene. So the plan is to thin out a section of it this spring.

All the suitable timber will be cut into lengths and stored in the shed to season. It should make good firewood next year.

I think we will leave the branches where they are cut and, hopefully, they will create a habitat on the ground for some creatures.

Maybe in another 35 years, whoever is there to see it, there will be some lovely specimen trees.

Our long-term project is to establish more clover in our pastureland. This is something we have done before but the high cost of fertiliser has brought it back into sharp focus.

The things we need to get right when we are stitching in the clover are correct fertility, clean pasture and the timing.

We soil-sampled all the farm in the autumn and we have identified some of the fields which should be suitable to establish clover in. They have an optimum pH and are Index 3 for P and K.

From my research, best practice seems to be that you need to get the fertility right before sowing. Results can be mixed if you try to do the two at the same time.

As soon as we get a suitable window in the spring, we plan to spray the designated fields to take out the docks and ragwort.

For good establishment of clover it is essential that it is sown early in the year, April to mid-May at the latest. After that, it can get a bit hit-and-miss: dry weather is the enemy of clover establishment.

Looking into next year, we will try to build the fertility in a few more fields to get them ready for more of the same.

That brings us to our potentially expensive project: to revamp our cattle-handling facilities.

We have put most of our cattle through the cattle crush over the festive period, whether it was treating them for lice, dosing them or vaccinating calves for blackleg.

The experience convinced us that an overhaul was needed.

At first, I thought we would get away with a few simple modifications, but I soon realised that tinkering around the edges might make it more functional but would not make the job of the handler (ie, me) any easier or safer.

Our cattle race works perfectly. The scales are at the front of it and the cattle can be directed over the scales or out the side of it, depending on the task in hand. There is also a drafting gate at the front of the scales, which is useful for separating bulls especially.

The problem is our collecting yard. The pens are too big. We need to sub-divide them. We also need to put security rails for a walkway beside the crush.

But what we really need is a circular forcing pen for filling the crush. This is the place where the handler is particularly vulnerable, especially when handling young bulls. My days of jumping over a gate to escape are long behind me!

This is a job that will have to undertaken during the summer when the cattle are in the fields.

Before that, I need to jump into the jeep to go look at some crushes to try and pick up some ideas.

Back to the present, we took the stock bulls away from the cows between Christmas and New Year, which gives us an approximately 10-week breeding season.

We plan to scan them in the first week of February. I hadn’t seen much activity by the bulls in the couple of weeks before they were removed. That should be a good sign, but you never know until they are scanned.

When we took away the bulls, a few of them needed their feet pared. It’s like putting away a machine at the end of the season. If it needs maintenance or repairs, that’s the time to do it, so it’s ready to go when you need it again.

The sale of our beef bulls dovetails nicely with the removal of the stock bulls, as the departure of the former frees up enough space for the latter to get individual pens side by side in the slatted house.

This means they have plenty of company and they settle well after their season’s activity.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann