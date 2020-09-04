Robin Talbot: The incessant August rain threw our feeding regime totally out of kilter

Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Weather impacts on everything in farming and the conditions made for a very demanding August on our farm.

The first thing is that a lot of cows calved. Then a few cows needed a bit of assistance which surprised me as they were mature cows in calf to proven easy-calving bulls.

I think this may have been a management issue. We would normally introduce very low DMD silage to the cows at least three weeks out from calving. But, because this kind of silage was scarce this year, it didn’t happen. We probably left the cows cleaning up pastures longer than we should have.

Another factor was that due to the drought in the spring we weaned the cows a month earlier than usual in order to keep the best grass in front of the weanlings to maintain their performance.

I took my eye off the ball a little and forgot one of our main rules for autumn calving: you must know exactly what the cows are eating for the last 30 days in the run-up to calving.

The incessant rains around the middle of the month absolutely saturated our calving paddock and we were left with no choice but to abandon the paddock and move the cows that were still to calve indoors.

This totally threw our night-time feeding regime - which usually works very well - totally out of kilter.

This was because the layout of the shed meant the cows had access to feed 24/7.

So I had a few late nights and interrupted sleeps which wouldn’t usually happen.

It could have been worse, though. A lot of the cows were already calved by the time we had to move indoors, which meant that there was plenty of space for the remaining ones.

They were calving on rubber-covered slats, which seemed to work quite well.

Obviously, as soon as they were calved, we moved them off the slats.

We didn’t have the option of calving them in the straw-bedded sheds, simply because straw is so scarce this year.

That leads into another reason why August was so demanding – there was an overlap of jobs that we would normally have finished before calving – including the completion of the harvest; drawing in the straw and processing the grain.

Winter oats

Luckily, we got the winter oats harvested in good conditions. It ended up yielding 3.5 tonnes per acre, with an excellent quality grain. But like the barley, the straw was extremely scarce.

I had been hoping that there would be a good yield of straw off the oats. We needed it badly because we got so little off the barley.

We also got our oilseed rape harvested. Our original idea with this was to chop the straw out behind the combine but we baled it up instead. Even though it is our first time to grow this crop, I still thought there would be a lot more bales off it.

All the stubble ground has been cleared and got one-run of a heavy-duty disc, to control weeds and hopefully encourage any small grains to germinate.

The wheel keeps turning. We have scarcely finished one harvest and we are already hoping to get our winter oilseed rape sown as soon as the ground dries out.

We put the winter wheat into the silage pit as alkalage. The plan with this is that it will make up a substantial part of the diet for the under 16-month bulls which we have just brought in to be finished.

Due to the torrents of rain, their housing was more rushed than I would have liked.

Normally, we trim the bulls’ tails, treat them for lice, weigh them and segregate them by age.

But all we could do this time was open the gates and get them under cover.

They had been on very good grass and it became apparent as soon as they came in that the grass was absolutely running through them.

So, with the benefit of hindsight, they should have certainly been in a week earlier.

But, after a few days on their indoor diet, they dried up.

So we will leave them settle for a week or so before we get them out to weigh them and do the other few outstanding jobs with them.

Instead of putting all the bulls on slats this year, we filled one side with the youngest bulls, and put the older bulls into a loose shed on peat. They have settled in really well. It’s something that we might think of doing next year with all the bulls.

The only unknown is how much of a disturbance it will be to the bulls on peat when they need to be moved onto the slats to make room for cows and calves.

Maybe, with the kids gone back to school, the weather will take up, and hopefully the cows and calves will be able to stay outdoors for a long dry autumn!

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois with his mother Pam and wife Ann

