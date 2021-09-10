Robin Talbot: Rolling our oats lets us feed more grain to the fattening bulls without risk of acidosis

I always get a great feeling of satisfaction when the last bale of straw is in the shed. Especially when the shed is full!

Generally, it’s been a good harvest for us. I heard of some super yields achieved around the country but we were happy with ours. The quality was excellent, and the surplus grain sold commanded a good price.

All our crops were winter crops. Our barley averaged just over 4t/ac, at 15pc moisture. The wheat averaged 4.75t/ac, at 16pc moisture. Our oats averaged 3.5t per acre, at 15pc moisture. The oilseed rape, which was grown for seed, came in at 0.8t/ac.

Straw was plentiful, and of good quality. Unfortunately, one field of barley straw was on the ground for the break that came in the weather mid-harvest. When the rain stopped, we managed to get it baled dry, and it will be fine for bedding.

The oilseed rape straw was quite poor this year. Because of the break in the weather, we were probably 10 days later than we should have been harvesting and the straw had gotten very brittle.

But it baled up surprisingly well into good firm round bales.

In normal circumstances, we could have opted to put it into the Straw Incorporation Scheme, but we find it great for bedding the young bulls, when they come in for finishing.

That’s because there is great soakage in it, so the beds stay dry longer and the bulls always have a dry lie and they remain clean.

We sold some barley straw to a few regular customers, and the rest of it was put into big square 8x4x4 bales. These bales are a very efficient use of storage space.

Also, the field is cleared quickly. On average we get about 4.5 bales/acre.

The barley straw we kept will all be used for bedding, while the oaten straw and the wheaten straw will be used in the diets for the suckler cows over the winter.

We kept all our oats and about half the wheat and half the barley.

That has all been rolled and treated, with either Maxammon or Grain phro+.

We have been doing this for a good few years. It is a very simple process. It is treated when it is being rolled and then put in a clamp in a dry shed, covered with plastic for two weeks. Then the plastic is removed and it is ready to feed.

One of the advantages of this process is that we can feed higher levels of grain to the fattening bulls without the risk of acidosis.

Nowadays it’s very easy to store grain on-farm. All you need is a dry shed and a few square bales to act as retaining walls, which can be lined with plastic, making temporary bays for a variety of different crops in the one place.

Even as the harvest was ending, our thoughts were already moving onto the next job: bringing in the young bulls.

I was a little concerned about health of the youngest group of bulls. There was a bit of coughing and their coats didn’t look great.

So we took dung samples. The results showed that fluke or stomach worms weren’t a problem. The vet then took their temperatures. These were normal. That ruled out any type of virus.

The next thing the vet suggested was that we treat them for lungworm.

Within days of treatment, there was a visible improvement, in both their appearance and energy. So obviously lungworm was the issue.

The only difference in the way these bulls were managed compared to the older two groups is that, during the summer, they had continued to graze the paddocks where they had been reared with the cows, whereas the others had been on aftergrass.

That’s something we’ll need to keep in mind for the future.

All the bulls are now indoors for finishing. We are in the process of building up their diet.

At the moment, they are getting silage and homemade ration, comprising molasses, wheat, barley, oats and wholecrop wheat.

The plan is to remove the silage from the diet over a period of time and increase their intake of ration. But it’s important to do this slowly.

To date, we have only weighed one group of the bulls, the oldest ones, who are about 13 months old. They averaged 522kg, with a few of them just gone over 600kg.

That gives them an average daily gain from birth of just over 1.3kg.

So they are on target to finish at close to 400kg carcase-weight at 16 months.

We are heading into the home straight with the calving. It has gone very well. In general, calvings had been unassisted and the calves have been healthy.

The few roasting hot days last week were stressful on the very young calves. They were lying down with their tongues out, panting hard. When I checked, their temperatures were normal.

But when I checked them in the cool of the evening, they were running around. So I put their distress down to the heat.

Fingers crossed, if the cows that are left to calve maintain the same pattern, it will be our most trouble-free calving ever.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann