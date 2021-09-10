Farming

Robin Talbot: Rolling our oats lets us feed more grain to the fattening bulls without risk of acidosis

We kept all our oats and about half the wheat and half the barley – all rolled and treated, with either Maxammon or Grain phro+

Roll with it: Robin Talbot on his farm at Coole, Ballacolla, Co Laois. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Robin Talbot

I always get a great feeling of satisfaction when the last bale of straw is in the shed. Especially when the shed is full!

Generally, it’s been a good harvest for us. I heard of some super yields achieved around the country but we were happy with ours. The quality was excellent, and the surplus grain sold commanded a good price.

All our crops were winter crops. Our barley averaged just over 4t/ac, at 15pc moisture. The wheat averaged 4.75t/ac, at 16pc moisture. Our oats averaged 3.5t per acre, at 15pc moisture. The oilseed rape, which was grown for seed, came in at 0.8t/ac.

