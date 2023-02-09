Farming

Robin Talbot: Padraig Walshe was the architect of the grid – he took a lot of stick but he had the character to do the right thing and see it through

When negotiating policies, and Padraig always asked two key questions: “does it follow the science?” and “does it put money in farmers’ pockets?”

Vision: IFA president Padraig Walshe makes his point at a protest in 2008. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Vision: IFA president Padraig Walshe makes his point at a protest in 2008. Photo: Ray Ryan

Robin Talbot

I’m confident that Padraig Walshe will go down as one of the great farm leaders. First off, I should say that I knew Padraig personally.

We were in the same IFA branch of Durrow. So I knew him for years. We got to know each other better when I was one of the many people who canvassed for him when he was running for office in the IFA.

