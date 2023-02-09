Robin Talbot: Padraig Walshe was the architect of the grid – he took a lot of stick but he had the character to do the right thing and see it through

I’m confident that Padraig Walshe will go down as one of the great farm leaders. First off, I should say that I knew Padraig personally.

We were in the same IFA branch of Durrow. So I knew him for years. We got to know each other better when I was one of the many people who canvassed for him when he was running for office in the IFA.

One of the main roles of farm leaders is to negotiate policies, and Padraig always asked two key questions: “does it follow the science?” and “does it put money in farmers’ pockets?”

Nowhere was this more evident, to beef farmers like ourselves, than in the establishment of the Quality Payment System (QPS) — ‘the grid’.

A lot of research over many years had demonstrated the merit of a beef payment system in which carcase confirmation and fat score were rewarded. But Padraig was the person who drove its introduction.

He got a lot of stick for this from farmers — I witnessed it myself at several meetings.

But he knew it was the right approach because it was backed by science and he had the vision to see that, over time, it would put money in farmers’ pockets.

For us, it has meant we could actually add value to the stock we were producing through decisions we were making inside the farm gate as regards breeding and feeding.

He showed great strength of character to see it through. It would have been easier to walk away but he believed it was the right thing to do. I had huge respect for Padraig Walshe. May he rest in peace.

Meanwhile, on the farm, the spell of dry weather has improved ground conditions immensely. We got a great opportunity to get slurry out on the silage ground and a lot of the grazing ground, at a rate of 2,500gal/ac.

Ground temperatures are still a little too low for growth to kick off, hovering around 4-5°C. But they are on the right trajectory and we plan to go with a small amount of urea on all that land in the next week or so.

By then, we should have our herd test completed, and the cows scanned.

​There was a time when the herd test was just seen as a hard couple of days’ work. But it has become more scary in recent years. I know of a few herds that have shown up with large numbers of reactors, where TB wasn’t previously an issue.

In preparation, we sold our fat cows to the factory last week. The last of our beef bulls are also gone. So the numbers of stock and groups to be put through the cattle crush are at their minimum.

Half of the heifers born in 2021 were kept for breeding and should be scanned this week. Any of them not in calf will join their comrades that were not selected for breeding and will shortly go on an intensive diet, to hopefully finish out of the shed in April.

A few of these heifers are probably a little bit small but the only animals that will go to grass are cows scanned in calf, their calves and the stock bulls, and possibly a few cows that scan empty but are still rearing calves.

The plan is to wean the empty cows earlier than the main herd and get them away finished at the end of May or early June.

Although all the calves have access to grass 24/7, as soon as the scanning and test are over, we will start turn them out with the cows in small groups.

First out will be the oldest bull calves whose dams are scanned in calf. They will be the first ones to be finished as young bulls at under 16 months, so we want to get as much grass into them as we can.

Back in the autumn, we soil-tested all our tillage ground. The results were interesting.

We traditionally spread a compound, something like 10.5.25 at a rate of 4cwt/ac as the first application on our winter cereals. But last year, with the surge in prices, we opted to go with 3cwt/ac of a similar fertiliser.

​Our soil sample results showed that our level of K has dropped in quite a few of the fields, from Index 3 to Index 2. This was particularly noticeable in fields that had winter oats.

We follow winter oats with winter wheat, so we are going to have to go back up to 4cwt/ac of fertiliser on that ground.

If there is a scheme this year for chopping straw, I think we will go for it with the oats. It was fairly obvious last year that we had excellent yields of grain with big volumes of quality straw, meaning there was a large off-take of nutrients.

So I would like to recycle as much straw as we can this year. Especially since it looks like we will have a nice few bales of top quality left over in the shed.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann