Robin Talbot: My top tips to improving profitability in 2023

It’s a good time to look back on the year see what lessons we can take, in the hope we can do things a little better in 2023.

As our young bull sales continue apace, it is becoming clear that the more cows we can calve in the first month of the calving season, the better the financial outcome.

The financial side is easy to understand: the bulls that have been sold to date ate roughly 1.2t/hd of feed in their finishing period. The remainder of them (about one-third) will eat, if they continue on their present trajectory up to their sale at the end of January, about 1.8t.

The earlier-born bulls are finished at the same carcase weight but with a lot less meal. The simple explanation is that they all were introduced to meal at the same time, but the younger ones have further to go, so they are on feed for longer.

You could argue that they should be left grazing for an extra month, to delay the start of their finishing period. That’s fine in theory. But once you get to September, bull performance at grass drops off dramatically and I don’t want their growth to slow.

To achieve a decent carcase weight at 16 months, it’s important that there is no check in their performance.

Also, housing all the bulls at the one time frees up more ground for the freshly calved cows and their calves.

To get more of our cows calving within the first month, there are a few tweaks we can make to our system.

Since we now breed all our own replacements, we could move from a 20pc replacement rate to a 25pc replacement, and just consistently cull off the later-calving cows.

We could also increase our bull ratio per cow, from a bull per 40 cows, down to one per 35 or even 30.

It has been our practice for years to change around the bulls between the different groups every few weeks. But when I think about it, what we were doing is taking a busy bull out of one group into a group where he is going to be equally busy!

So next year, instead of rotating, we could take out a busy bull and rest him for a week, replacing him with a bull that had been rested.

That will mean carrying an extra stock bull or two. But I’m confident they will pay their way.

Over the years, there has always been a lull in our calving after the initial burst. Because we are autumn calving, we used to say that it corresponded to when the cows were housed and their diet changed from grass to silage.

But, in practice, it didn’t always correspond, and I now think the connection was incidental; what was really happening is that the bulls were hitting a lull after the initial burst of work.

Another area of learning concerns calf health.

One morning last week, we found one of the fattening bulls dead on the slats. He had the classic signs of blackleg. We have never vaccinated for blackleg, but clearly it is now something we need to do. We vaccinated the comrades of the bull that died.

Even though these bulls are up for slaughter in a couple of months, the vet felt that, since there is no withdrawal period and it’s not an expensive vaccine, it was worth doing, to get some protection with one shot.

I think we will also do the in-calf heifers, since they are cohorts of the bull that died.

For this year’s calves, our plan is to do all them with their first shot, hopefully just before Christmas, and their second shot in early February. I believe that covers them for 12 months.

More generally, I wonder if we accidently did the right thing this year as regards the timing of the vaccination of our calves.

Before, we always gave our calves their first shot of IBR and Bovipast when they were being dehorned at under two weeks. This was primarily for convenience.

But since all our calves are now polled, there is no dehorning involved, so we didn’t administer the first shot of IBR or Bovipast until they were two months old. They got their Bovipast booster as they were going into the shed.

I can honestly say that we never had a healthier bunch of calves.

On a different note, a wish for the new year is that whatever mitigation is required of agriculture in terms of climate change, I would ask the powers that be to recognise that the vast majority of farmers are willing to do their share of the heavy lifting.

All we ask is that the actions are based on science and common sense, not on ideology.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann