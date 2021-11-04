Robin Talbot: How we give our cows every opportunity to go in-calf as quickly as possible

Well, the winter has arrived with a bang: a few very wet nights, coupled with the shortening days and a drop in temperature.

As a result of the excellent growth rates this back-end, we still have quite a bit of grass on the farm.

But, in the space of two days, the cows and calves went from totally ignoring us when we went to herd them, to meeting us at the gate, bawling.

So most of the cows and calves are now safely tucked up in their winter quarters.

The surplus grass that is left behind will be eaten some time.

That is one of the few disadvantages of autumn calving: when the weather turns bad, you can’t take the risk of grazing out fields because there is a high likelihood of a cow going down with tetany when they come under pressure.

Pressure point

And there is no greater pressure point on a cow with a young calf than a long wet night.

Also, this is peak breeding season and we want to give them every opportunity to go in-calf as quickly as possible.

We turned the bulls out with the main herd a week earlier than normal this year.

Our usual turnout out is October 20. But the weather was so good in early October that there were cows bulling everywhere, and I couldn’t resist the temptation.

The challenge is to get cows in-calf as early as possible in the breeding season, and it felt like a good opportunity to strike while the iron is hot.

It is also important to manage the workload on the stock bulls.

With this is mind, we had the early calvers in groups of 25 and let a bull out with each of these groups.

After the initial rush, we amalgamated the cows into groups of 50 and let one of the bulls run with them. This means that some of the bulls get a rest. We then change them around in a couple of weeks.

At the moment, the cows are getting 45kg of second-cut silage (which is a little wetter than I would like), plus 2kg straw, plus 1.9kg oats, plus a dairy mineral.

The calves also have access to a buffer feed in the creep area but, as of yet, are just picking at it.

As is our practice, all the calves will still have access through a creep gate to a field, so they can go in or out by choice.

As usual, all the calves have been fully vaccinated at this point so, hopefully, between being vaccinated and having access to the outdoors, they will stay healthy.

Things got a bit hectic for a few days: we had to move the bulls from the loose shed onto the slats, clean out the dung from those sheds and spread it before the closing date for spreading.

The bulls had been bedded with oilseed rape straw, so it spread really well, and should be a big help to the fertility of the field.

The under-16-month bulls are all on the slats at this stage and penned by age, with the first of them due for sale at the end of the month.

They are getting a diet of home-grown barley, wheat, oats, plus whole-crop wheat silage and molasses. They are eating pretty close to 16kg freshweight per head per day on average.

Read More

Other than that, they are content, with no behavioural issues. So all the signs are that they are thriving well.

Looking at them in the pens, I don’t think we will have an issue with fat cover anyway, as a lot of them seem to have plenty of cover on them already.

All the Angus heifers that would have been the comrades of these bulls have been sold, live.

Finishing

They weighed 450kg on average, which I was happy with, considering that they had only been fed on grass.

They have gone for finishing off grass next summer. As with any animal you sell, you hope they are lucky for the next owner.

This week, we hope to finally get around to doing a job we have been talking about for years: hire a cherrypicker to get up and power-hose out all the gutters on the sheds.

One of the downsides of years of using a straw-blower is that dust settles on the roof and ultimately gets washed into the gutters. Some of them are almost full.

Read More

Also, with the amount of crows around the yard, grains they drop on the roof end up growing in the gutters.

So, hopefully, a good power-hosing will sort that out for a few years.

Also, there are a few gutters that need replacing.

The temptation is to do all this work out of the bucket of the teleporter. But that’s all very well until someone slips and falls. Since we don’t have a cage for the teleporter, it makes sense to hire a cherrypicker.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann