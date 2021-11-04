Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Robin Talbot: How we give our cows every opportunity to go in-calf as quickly as possible

Heading in: Robin Talbot says, &lsquo;one of the few disadvantages of autumn calving is that when the weather turns bad, you can&rsquo;t take the risk of grazing out fields because there is a high likelihood of a cow going down with tetany when they come under pressure'. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Close

Heading in: Robin Talbot says, &lsquo;one of the few disadvantages of autumn calving is that when the weather turns bad, you can&rsquo;t take the risk of grazing out fields because there is a high likelihood of a cow going down with tetany when they come under pressure'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Heading in: Robin Talbot says, ‘one of the few disadvantages of autumn calving is that when the weather turns bad, you can’t take the risk of grazing out fields because there is a high likelihood of a cow going down with tetany when they come under pressure'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Heading in: Robin Talbot says, ‘one of the few disadvantages of autumn calving is that when the weather turns bad, you can’t take the risk of grazing out fields because there is a high likelihood of a cow going down with tetany when they come under pressure'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot

Well, the winter has arrived with a bang: a few very wet nights, coupled with the shortening days and a drop in temperature.

As a result of the excellent growth rates this back-end, we still have quite a bit of grass on the farm.

But, in the space of two days, the cows and calves went from totally ignoring us when we went to herd them, to meeting us at the gate, bawling.

Most Watched

Privacy