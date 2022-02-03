Robin Talbot: How to manage with less fertiliser on your grassland

I finally made the phone-call I had been putting off for a long time… to the people that we buy fertiliser from. For once, the rumours were not exaggerated: the price of fertiliser has gone through the roof.

There was some talk before Christmas that maybe it was just a temporary spike in price. But it turns out that the figures being bandied about at the time were low-balling.

For the last number of years, on our grazing area, we spread 18-6-12 at a rate of 2cwt/ac in the first application and the same in the second, topped up with straight nitrogen on subsequent applications depending on grass supply.

Our silage fertiliser programme typically consisted of 3.5cwt/ac of something like CutSward plus about 2,500 gallons/ac of slurry.

Our winter cereals usually got a first application of something like 10-5-27 at a rate of 4cwt/ac, eventually bringing the total units of N up to 140 on barley and 160 on wheat.

If we spread half as much fertiliser as we did last year, our bill would still be higher.

And additional worry is whether these price rises are permanent. But that issue is for another day. What concerns us now is what we do for this year.

The first obvious approach is to consider spreading more lime (which remains good value).

However, looking at our most recent soil sample results, our pH is pretty much where we’d want it to be, so there isn’t a lot of scope on that front.

Our big problem is going to be with our cereals. I see very little potential to reduce application to any significant level without affecting yield. These crops are high input, high output.

There is probably some potential to reduce fertiliser use on the grazing ground and silage ground.

We have done one thing already: any of the cows that didn’t run with the bull have been weaned and are fattening.

After scanning, any cows not in calf will be weaned and fattened in the shed.

Usually we fatten these off grass in the early summer, but we are doing anything we can to reduce the stocking rate at grass.

Another option is weaning some or all of the cows earlier than we normally would.

The calves can cherry-pick the fresh paddocks, maintaining their performance, while the weaned cows can get by quite well cleaning up the paddocks after them.

As for the silage ground, quality is more important than quantity in our system, because it is being fed to cows rearing young calves.

Our target for the last few years has been to make silage as close as we can get to 80 DMD. The silage they are currently eating is 80.4 DMD.

We have decided to use less fertiliser on our silage ground, but we haven’t yet decided whether we maintain the same rate on less acreage or maintain our acreage with a reduced rate of application.

It is very hard to make top-quality silage without leafy grass, and it is very hard to have leafy grass without adequate fertiliser.

Whichever option we take, we won’t be short of feed, as we can always incorporate more home-grown straw into the diet.

If higher artificial fertiliser prices are to become the norm, we will have to start looking at different approaches.

I have been thinking about putting an aeration system into one of our larger slurry tanks, so slurry is always ready to be spread, without having to agitate it.

Quite often, when we move animals out of a paddock, I think, I would love to spread three or four loads of slurry on that.

But I am reluctant to get the contractor in to agitate the whole tank just for a few loads, because of the cost involved and the time it takes.

Of course, the main obstacle to an aeration system is its cost, and it’s probably much more difficult to install on an existing tank than a new one. More research is needed on this one.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann