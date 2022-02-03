Farming

Robin Talbot: How to manage with less fertiliser on your grassland

We are doing anything we can to reduce the stocking rate at grass

Cutting back: Robin Talbot on his farm at Coole, Ballacolla, Co Laois. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Cutting back: Robin Talbot on his farm at Coole, Ballacolla, Co Laois. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot

I finally made the phone-call I had been putting off for a long time… to the people that we buy fertiliser from. For once, the rumours were not exaggerated: the price of fertiliser has gone through the roof.

There was some talk before Christmas that maybe it was just a temporary spike in price. But it turns out that the figures being bandied about at the time were low-balling.

