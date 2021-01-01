Robin Talbot: How this composite breed has stabilised our suckler beef herd’s performance

A New Year often heralds new beginnings; for us, 2021 will see us taking the final step to moving the nucleus of our suckler herd over to the Stabiliser breed.

This move has been evolving over the past four to five years.

The first time I heard of the breed was when a friend, Sean Hayden, who had been using Stabilisers for a few years, asked me if I would run a bull with some cows to see what we thought of the breed.

The Stabiliser breed was established in America by the Leachman Cattle company in the 1970s. Stabiliser is a composite breed, made up of Simmental, Red Angus, Hereford and Gelbvieh, a German breed. This means that one of the strengths of the breed should be hybrid vigour.

It so happens that the first thing we noticed when the first calves arrived is that they were small and hardy. They were extremely easy calving and hit the ground running.

But, I was still somewhat disappointed with them, as it was hard to see them amounting to much.

We monitored their progress closely and the first thing we noticed is that they soon started to outgrow calves that were much heavier than them at birth.

At this point, we didn’t really know if this was significant. The first time we would usually weigh our calves would be at weaning (this was before any BEEP scheme).

So, when we did first weigh them, their average weight was above the average of their cohorts.

It was a positive sign, but we recognised that the sample was small.

Given the initial encouraging signs (easy calving, etc.), we had already used a second Stabiliser bull with the cows. So, in our second season, we had a considerably bigger sample.

The trend from the first run of calves was replicated.

I suppose, in the back of my mind, I was thinking I’m getting to a stage in life when easy calving is becoming increasingly more attractive.

Like the rest of our male calves, the first crop of Stabiliser male calves were fattened as under-16 month bulls.

Intensive finishing

As you would expect from young bulls of any beef breed, they responded exceptionally well to an intensive finishing diet.

Jumping forward to the present, we are currently selling under-16 month bulls, of which about a quarter are Stabilisers, and it’s now obvious that they are consistently outperforming the other breeds, in terms of performance, both physical and financial.

As for the heifer calves, we decided from the start to keep these for breeding, meaning that the first of them are now second-calvers.

These have developed into very nice cows and they are easy to handle.

The Stabiliser heifers that are up for scanning in a month’s time are, all going well, in calf to a Stabiliser bull. When next autumn comes around, we will hopefully have calves hitting the ground with a lot of Stabiliser blood in them.

We kept all our Stabiliser heifers for breeding, but I’ve since been told that, rather than focusing on the maternal or the terminal side of the herd, the best way to build up an efficient, functional, integrated herd, is to select breeding females from “the middle 80pc.”

Heavy heifers

What I mean by that is that the few exceptionally heavy heifers will just have too big an appetite (the breed put a lot of value of food conversion efficiency); you also avoid the smaller heifers because they just don’t have the growth rate.

We had intended running only Stabiliser stock bulls this year, but it didn’t work out because we had a cow that turned up with TB in the factory. So we are restricted and one of the bulls I was going to use was coming in on a B&B basis. So we ended up running an Angus bull with 20 cows.

It also meant that we couldn’t sell on a couple of our good stock bulls. I didn’t want to send them to the factory so, hopefully, we will go clear in the spring, and will be able to sell on those bulls for breeding.

Big prices for suckler cows

On a slight tangent, I was happy to see the big prices paid for quality in-calf heifers in some of the sales in the West this backend. It shows that there is still confidence in the future of the suckler cow.

Ideally, we’d love to get to a situation where we have a herd of Stabiliser cows, with a mature weight of approximately 650kg, that are fertile and functional, with at least 95pc presented to the bulls producing a live calf unassisted.

The male calves would have the potential to have a lifetime performance of 1.4kg/day, fed on a diet wholly grown on the farm and finished at the youngest possible age.

Maybe this all sounds like pie-in-the-sky, but we let too many people talk down our industry. At times we are all guilty of not setting the bar high enough for ourselves.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann