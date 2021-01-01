Farming

Robin Talbot: How this composite breed has stabilised our suckler beef herd’s performance

One of the Stabiliser stock bulls on the Talbot farm in Co Laois; Stabiliser is a composite breed, made up of Simmental, Red Angus, Hereford and Gelbvieh, a German breed.

Robin Talbot

A New Year often heralds new beginnings; for us, 2021 will see us taking the final step to moving the nucleus of our suckler herd over to the Stabiliser breed.

This move has been evolving over the past four to five years.

The first time I heard of the breed was when a friend, Sean Hayden, who had been using Stabilisers for a few years, asked me if I would run a bull with some cows to see what we thought of the breed.

