Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Robin Talbot: Don’t make the costly mistake I made when filling out your SCEP form

There was a lack of clarity about the number of suckler cows that are eligible… I appeal to the Department to allow amendments

Computer says no: &lsquo;SCEP seems to be the one scheme where the application can&rsquo;t be amended&rsquo;. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Close

Computer says no: &lsquo;SCEP seems to be the one scheme where the application can&rsquo;t be amended&rsquo;. Photo: Alf Harvey

Computer says no: ‘SCEP seems to be the one scheme where the application can’t be amended’. Photo: Alf Harvey

Computer says no: ‘SCEP seems to be the one scheme where the application can’t be amended’. Photo: Alf Harvey
Robin Talbot

Robin Talbot

When I set down to write this piece, I was going to open it with, ‘I feel a bit of a wally’. Except I didn’t want to use the word ‘wally’.

But when I tried the thesaurus, there were no alternatives. So then I put in ‘dipstick’. The alternatives for that were ‘measure’ or ‘plunger’, neither of which were more flattering.

Most Watched

Privacy