Robin Talbot: Demonising all farmers as environmental vandals will only damage the fight against climate change

The whole approach needs to be more subtle, and avoid tarring us all with one brush, as some farmers are increasingly asking why they should bother

Willing to adapt: Robin Talbot says 'I recognise that the world's climate is in crisis, and I want to be part of the solution'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Willing to adapt: Robin Talbot says &lsquo;I recognise that the world&rsquo;s climate is in crisis, and I want to be part of the solution&rsquo;. Photo: Alf Harvey

Willing to adapt: Robin Talbot says ‘I recognise that the world’s climate is in crisis, and I want to be part of the solution’. Photo: Alf Harvey

Willing to adapt: Robin Talbot says ‘I recognise that the world’s climate is in crisis, and I want to be part of the solution’. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot

I am struggling to come up with a phrase to describe how I feel about climate change. I am so sick of listening to unqualified ‘climate experts’ who seem to be able to only say one thing: “reduce the national herd”.

Firstly, there is no such thing as the national herd we don’t live in a communist country. What Ireland has is many individual herds of various sizes, breeds and outlooks.

