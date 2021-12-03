Robin Talbot: Demonising all farmers as environmental vandals will only damage the fight against climate change

I am struggling to come up with a phrase to describe how I feel about climate change. I am so sick of listening to unqualified ‘climate experts’ who seem to be able to only say one thing: “reduce the national herd”.

Firstly, there is no such thing as the national herd — we don’t live in a communist country. What Ireland has is many individual herds of various sizes, breeds and outlooks.

Then, there are some people doing well in terms of looking out for the environment, some who could do better and some who need to do better.

I recognise that the world’s climate is in crisis, and I want to be part of the solution. We want a future for our children and for future generations throughout the world.

However, throwing all farmers into the one melting pot and demonising them as environmental vandals is upsetting and annoying, which means it is counter-productive.

Here, we have always endeavoured to farm commercially but with an awareness of the environment — we utilise the best science and technology available.

As thinking changes, we move with it. We have always been willing to adapt. Over the years, we have improved our breeding, our feeding, and our grassland management. We now produce the same from less.

ICBF publish a report for each herd which shows the five-year trend for key performance indicators (KPIs). All our KPIs have improved.

We have the same number of cows that we have had for years. But our total herd is smaller, because we are slaughtering our animals at a younger age, while maintaining our carcase weights. This is down to following the latest technology and science.

I know there are an awful lot of farmers who are doing far more for the environment that we are, but if everybody is being tarred with the one brush, it’s not surprising to find that people are increasingly asking themselves why they should bother.

The approach to tackling the impact of climate change from an agricultural perspective needs to be more subtle and targeted. That is the only way progress can be made.

Every week seems to bring another climate action plan of some sort or other. They are bursting with all sorts of ideas.

Some are probably good ones; others may not be. But who knows which is which? And it all seems to be happening in a rush.

For example, I can see the logic of rewetting bogs and stopping peat production. But it needs to be done on a planned, phased basis.

By suddenly stopping peat production, Ireland has ended up importing peat for the horticulture sector. This does not make sense.

On top of all that is the financial cost of all these measures.

For whatever reason, it has been a very mild autumn. In our yard, this tested our ventilation in the sheds and our vaccination programme. Thankfully, we have had no calves showing signs of virus so far.

The only issues we have had are with stock bulls. I went out one morning to find three out of action.

Two had developed an abscess on a back foot. I reckon they were the result of a stone bruise from when they were working in the field.

Both of them needed to be treated professionally and had shoes applied to take the weight off the infected area. They also needed a course of antibiotics.

One bull made a great recovery and was back in action within a week. The second, because of his size and weight, is responding much slower and probably won’t work again this season.

We discovered that the third bull was no longer physically able to serve cows, so he is destined for the factory. But we are using him at the moment to pick up any cows that are in heat in one group — these will be AI-ed. We don’t normally use AI but needs must.

We also had an issue with the beef bulls. Even though the slatted house had been power-hosed during the summer, I noticed a few of them developing what looked like Mortellaro.

So, we put them through a footbath containing Formalin and Bluestone (copper sulphate). We did this twice, six days apart.

We put two footbaths in the cattle-crush, about 10ft apart. The first just had water to wash their feet. They then walked through the solution. It seems to have done the trick.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann