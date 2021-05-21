Robin Talbot: Covid has brought us online mart sales, and made us more appreciative of what we’ve got

I feel more positive than at any time since Covid struck. I attribute some of this to having got my first dose of the vaccine. As an aside, I found the vaccination process very smooth and efficient.

There is a lot of talk about getting back to normal, but there are some changes brought on by Covid that will remain in place when the pandemic has passed.

The two that spring to my mind are cashless ‘tap and go’ payments and online mart sales, which have revolutionised the sale/purchase of livestock.

Where a farmer previously had to step into the unfamiliar territory of the seller’s box, he/she is now operating from the sanctuary of home or the car park.

On the buying side, it has probably levelled the pitch: the guy bidding on his phone or laptop will have every bit as much a say in a purchase as the fella waving his hand at the ringside.

Online bidding also helps if you want to buy in multiple sales at the one time.

Another positive about online trading is that female farmers might feel more comfortable doing business on their laptop at home than around the ring.

You have to wonder, where else could this go?

Imagine if, for example, a couple of the larger marts had a designated day, early in the week, for beef cattle only, that could only be bought online, where the factories would bid against each other.

This would increase the competition for beef cattle and give the beef farmer the option of going to the mart rather than straight to the factory.

Another thing that Covid has done is made us all more reflective; one of the things I’ve come to realise is that we will always have challenges in our lives, but we also have many positives.

The biggest challenge facing the viability of our farm is the next reform of the CAP. It appears that our direct payment is going to be reduced substantially, because of convergence.

Another major part of the next reform is the environment. We want to farm in harmony with the environment and are continuously changing what we do in line with the latest thinking.

In the past few years, we have planted 20,000-plus trees, several hundred metres of new hedging and allowed our hedges to fill out.

And we must be the only people in the country to have been repeatedly refused a TAMS grant to retrofit a dribble bar to the back of our slurry tank. We were essentially penalised because we weren’t in derogation. That seems terribly unfair to me!

But, recognising the merit of this technology, we went ahead and bought it anyway. So now all our slurry is spread using the LESS system.

I am confident that the practices we have adopted over the years are having a positive impact on the biodiversity of the farm.

As I look out the window as I write, the view is of a paddock that hasn’t been ploughed or reseeded in living memory. No fertiliser has been spread on it for years, and this year, we’ve given it an extra chance to increase its biodiversity by only grazing it every second rotation.

At the moment, the dandelions have gone to seed, and the buttercups are in full bloom, along with numerous other flowers.

A few years ago, some cuckoo flower or lady’s smock — an excellent early source of nectar for butterflies, bees and other insects — appeared in this field. They have now become more widespread and have also spread into the adjoining roadside margins.

One thing I particularly enjoy at this time of year is checking the stock on an early sunny morning.

I do this in the jeep and there is one stretch of laneway with hedges on both sides where I pass by good number of goldfinches and yellowhammers, both colourful and striking birds. They are so used to me that they just continue to go about their daily business, as I go about mine.

I know that yellowhammer numbers have dropped significantly across the country but there’s plenty of them on our farm.

There is a lot more that our industry can do in terms of the environment, but it is also important that the efforts being made are recognised and supported.

One thing I would love to see is a plan that is more holistic. A lot more can always be achieved when people pull together.

Although we need to be working towards a better future, that should not stop us from enjoying the present.