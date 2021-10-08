Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Robin Talbot: Calls to reduce the amount of food Ireland produces are just populist nonsense

There are about 6.5m cattle in Ireland, and there are over 1bn in the world. So cutting a few hundred thousand off our herd won’t have a significant impact on the problem

Global problem: Robin Talbot says, &lsquo;We should aim to reduce the carbon footprint of what we currently produce, not reduce the amount of food that we produce&rsquo; Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Close

Global problem: Robin Talbot says, &lsquo;We should aim to reduce the carbon footprint of what we currently produce, not reduce the amount of food that we produce&rsquo; Photo: Alf Harvey

Global problem: Robin Talbot says, ‘We should aim to reduce the carbon footprint of what we currently produce, not reduce the amount of food that we produce’ Photo: Alf Harvey

Global problem: Robin Talbot says, ‘We should aim to reduce the carbon footprint of what we currently produce, not reduce the amount of food that we produce’ Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot

There is a map of the world on the wall in our kitchen. When you look at it, you realise just how small and insignificant Ireland is.

Despite what some people might want us to do, it is obvious from looking at the map that we, on our own, can’t solve a global problem.

As I see it, there are three elements to climate change.

Most Watched

Privacy