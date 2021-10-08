Robin Talbot: Calls to reduce the amount of food Ireland produces are just populist nonsense

There is a map of the world on the wall in our kitchen. When you look at it, you realise just how small and insignificant Ireland is.

Despite what some people might want us to do, it is obvious from looking at the map that we, on our own, can’t solve a global problem.

As I see it, there are three elements to climate change.

Firstly, we need to stop it.

Secondly, we need to reverse it.

Thirdly is an added issue for farmers: we need to produce food to feed the world’s ever-growing population.

We should aim to reduce the carbon footprint of what we currently produce, not reduce the amount of food that we produce.

If we rewilded and rewetted the whole country, it probably wouldn’t even register in the global carbon emission register.

Read More

Talk of cutting/capping the national cattle herd is just populism. It is hard to see how it is backed up by science, considering that there are about 6.5m cattle in Ireland, and there are over 1bn in the world.

So cutting a few hundred thousand off our herd won’t have a significant impact on the problem.

You wonder, have the anti-meat brigade hitched their wagon the climate change agenda as a way of putting their boot into the livestock sector.

On a related note, we have been considering planting an additional section of forestry as a legacy to the next generation.

But the Minister for Agriculture has come out and said the carbon credits attached to private plantings could belong to the State. Those words killed our project stone dead, at least until there is some clarity on the subject.

Because, who knows, maybe in the future, the carbon credits could actually be more valuable than the forestry itself.

Especially when you look at the logjam in the sector, in terms of felling licences, etc.

The Minister has also been going around the country, meeting farmers in marts and other places, basically telling people what they want to hear.

I would be much more impressed if he’d had a set-to with the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe over the cuts in the budget that appear to be coming down the tracks.

Or if he had gone toe-to-toe with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, whose policies appear to be based on ideology and populism.

It’s a very scary place to be, seeing some of that stuff getting into legislation.

Switching back from the macro- back to the micro, with four cows left to calve, this has been our best calving season ever. It was relatively trouble-free, and for the first time, we have more live calves on the ground than cows calved.

We lost one calf at birth: the cow calved too close to the wall and the calf smothered.

We had two difficult calvings. Both ended successfully with live calves. We had a few cows where the calves were in the breach position.

Other than that, it was plain sailing, the good weather a huge help.

Two calves had swollen navels which had to be treated. Another had to be treated for joint ill.

To date, we have used no scour tablets.

Read More

Where the surfeit of numbers comes in is that we had eight sets of twins, all of which are alive and well.

The cows rearing the twins have been kept separate from the main herd and have been getting supplementary feed. We housed them last week .

I want to be absolutely sure that we keep them on a positive plane of nutrition at all times, so that they will cycle normally and hopefully be got back in calf.

It would take the gloss off the number of twins if it ended up that some of the cows did not go back in calf, especially since they are all nice young cows.

While vaccinating the calves, I noticed how strong the early-August ones are compared to those born a month later.

So, we are thinking of turning the bulls out to the main herd at the same time as we turn them out to the heifers, which is normally around October 10.

This will be the first year that we won’t be running stock bulls of different breeds, as they will all be Stabilisers.

The 2020 male calves are in a month at this stage and look to be thriving well. They are in loose sheds, bedded with oilseed rape straw.

The plan is to keep them there until we need the sheds for cows and calves, at which point they will be moved onto the slats and penned by age.

I also hope to spread the dung from under the bulls on some grass fields. It should make excellent fertiliser.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann