Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 4 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Quarter of farmers still facing a fodder deficit on their farms

A 10pc fodder deficit would equate to two weeks feeding over a five-month winter
A 10pc fodder deficit would equate to two weeks feeding over a five-month winter
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A quarter of farmers say they have insufficient fodder on their farms, according to the Teagasc Fodder Survey.

As part of the survey 364 Teagasc clients were questioned about their fodder situation during January, which showed that 73pc of farmers have sufficient feed to meet their livestock’s requirements until the planned end of the winter housing period.

It also found there was 12pc (one in eight) of farms with a winter feed deficit of up to 10pc, with the remaining farmers (15pc or one in six) reporting a deficit of greater than 10pc.

A 10pc fodder deficit would equate to two weeks feeding over a five-month winter. On average there was a fodder requirement of 51t DM on farms with 69t DM of fodder in stock on these farms. In all provinces of the country there appears to be sufficient fodder to meet requirements until the planned turnout date.

Commenting on the results, Teagasc Ruminant Nutrition specialist, Brian Garry said that “while on average farmers have reported having enough fodder on hands; one in four farmers reported a fodder deficit, with over half of these reporting a deficit of greater than 10pc.

"So the effects of last summer’s drought could still be felt this spring. This situation could be exacerbated if we get a late spring, resulting in a later turnout than planned on the farms completing this survey.”

Planned turn out dates to grass varied depending on location and enterprise. If weather conditions are not conducive to grazing and/or grass growth after the planned turnout dates, availability issues will quickly arise on farms. Up to 75pc of farmers do not plan on selling surplus silage so the quantity of surplus silage available for purchase will be limited.

Brian Garry reminded farmers of the importance of rechecking fodder supplies and to make arrangements to allow for sufficient quantities of fodder to be available should poor weather conditions occur at expected turnout.

Also Read

Key management practises should include:

  • Return stock to grazing as soon as conditions allow – on farm measurements indicate that there is more grass on farms this spring than in previous years
  • Sell animals as they become fit for sale/slaughter
  • Avoid panic buying- purchase feed in advance if possible.
  • Ensure finance is available to purchase additional feed if required

Brian also said that overall there has been an improvement in the national fodder situation, however caution should still be taken on farm to avoid silage losses and ensure fodder is available if weather conditions deteriorate later in the spring.

"The exceptional over winter grass growth will only be of benefit if it is utilised by livestock. Most importantly farmers should take care to ensure health and safety of themselves, family members and employees during this busy period on farm.”

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Padraig and Liam Farrell with the Champion Charolais Bull, Cavehill Niall, and Shane Kilrane, President, Midland and Westdern Livestock Improvement Society at thr opening pedigree bull sale of 2019 at Carrick on Shannon on Saturday.

Cautious customers at Charolais sale as Northern numbers drive competition
Eamon Corley addresses farmers at a previous meeting in Holycross

Beef Plan movement threatens to get political
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

'BEEP scheme won't be bureaucratic'- Minister Creed
Live shipping exports

Capacity of lairages in France becoming key challenge to live export trade -...
The Bidding secrets from the ring, only the man in the box understands the signs. Something like Brexit. Photo Roger Jones.

Martin Coughlan: Stress, dread and anxiety - a beef man's lot
A Farmer puts out silage for the Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle in a shed on his farm. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Gerry Giggins: Poorly designed housing is now a major factor in disease outbreaks
Eamon O'Connell

'Calling in the vet is just half the battle when treating sick calves'


Top Stories

Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Getty Images

EU support of Irish Brexit 'situation' depends on money in the kitty
Under the current Fair Deal Scheme, in effect, when somebody decides to go to a nursing home, 7.5pc of his or her farm or business can be deducted indefinitely. 

Families face more uncertainty as Fair Deal scheme delayed
Photo: Stock picture

Sadness as well-known Limerick GAA figure dies suddenly at farm
File photo

Farmers double milk output to 7.5 billion litres two years early
The offending chicken slices, made by Denny which is owned by Kerry Foods, were highlighted by food writer Katy McGuinness

Ding dong over Denny chicken that's 'made in Wicklow' but hails from Brazil
WARNING: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Cabinet told no-deal Brexit will 'wipe out' beef industry
(l-r) John Lynam, CTO and cofounder, Hexafly; Julian Seymour, Syndicates Manager, HBAN and Alvan Hunt, CEO and cofounder Hexafly

Fly farmer Hexafly plots €10m drive to take flight