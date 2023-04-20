Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Protected urea works every bit as well as CAN – and it’s cheaper’

The grass cover is above 900kgDM/ha – I’d like this to be closer to 750kgDM/ha at this stage of the year’

Pastures of plenty: Aidan Maguire with his cattle on his farm at Antylstown, Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
All Aidan&rsquo;s paddocks have received 45kg of chemical nitrogen per hectare Expand

Close

Pastures of plenty: Aidan Maguire with his cattle on his farm at Antylstown, Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Damien Eagers

Pastures of plenty: Aidan Maguire with his cattle on his farm at Antylstown, Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Damien Eagers

All Aidan&rsquo;s paddocks have received 45kg of chemical nitrogen per hectare

All Aidan’s paddocks have received 45kg of chemical nitrogen per hectare

/

Pastures of plenty: Aidan Maguire with his cattle on his farm at Antylstown, Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Damien Eagers

Aidan Maguire

We have gone from a famine to feast here in the last couple of weeks. Up until April 8, we were feeding bought-in silage bales, as grass covers and ground conditions didn’t allow the yearlings to be out grazing full time.

As I write on April 18, I am baling 7ac of paddocks on the outfarm that will get too strong if I leave it for another 10 days.

Most Watched

Privacy