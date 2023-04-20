‘Protected urea works every bit as well as CAN – and it’s cheaper’

We have gone from a famine to feast here in the last couple of weeks. Up until April 8, we were feeding bought-in silage bales, as grass covers and ground conditions didn’t allow the yearlings to be out grazing full time.

As I write on April 18, I am baling 7ac of paddocks on the outfarm that will get too strong if I leave it for another 10 days.

On the home farm the grass cover is above 900kgDM/ha; I’d like this to be closer to 750kgDM/ha at this stage of the year so a few paddocks will be taken out for silage in the next couple of days to lower this.

The growth rate for last Sunday was 50kgDM/day — well above demand at the moment. All the yearling cattle are back out, along with last year’s autumn calves.

All the paddocks have received 45kg of chemical nitrogen per hectare. In the paddocks that received lime this was in the form of CAN and everything else was protected urea.

I feel the protected urea works every bit as well as CAN and it is cheaper per kg of N so I will continue to use it a as my main form of nitrogen fertiliser for the rest of the year.

The plan is to cut the red clover silage around May 15 and then cut every 6-7 weeks after this. There is a cover of 2,500kgDM on it already — it received 3,000 gallons of slurry in February after it was grazed and it is looking very well.

I will reseed another 10ac of red clover silage during the first week of May.

All the calves will be fully weaned in the next couple of days. Since coming onto the farm at three weeks of age these calves have consumed 17kg of milk replacer in total. They are now eating up on 2kg of concentrates and will go out to grass in the next couple of weeks.

The first paddocks that they will go out to are those that were previously grazed of by the bigger cattle. From then on they are rotationally moved every 24 hours into 1100 covers and receive 1kg of meal.

In 2022 that amount of meal was kept with calves throughout the summer because of a shortage of grass. But if there are plentiful grass supplies in mid-summer, the stronger calves will be taken off the meal and will go back onto it in mid-September.

Aidan Maguire farms at Antylstown, Navan, Co Meath

