Looking for stock bull this spring? This might help you choose the right one

Carrentubber Pinocchio is the highest ranked bull on the ICBF Gene Ireland Beef Bull list 2018
Carrentubber Pinocchio is the highest ranked bull on the ICBF Gene Ireland Beef Bull list 2018
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The ICBF has launched a new feature, designed to help farmers identify and source the ideal stock bull for their farm.

The Stockbull Finder is for for farmers who are looking to purchase a pedigree beef stock bull this spring.

Pedigree breeders who are participating in the Whole Herd Performance Recording Programme have agreed to have their stock independently weighed and scored by the ICBF.

And, in return the ICBF advertises all of their young bulls for sale on its website. Farmers looking for a pedigree beef stock bull this spring can choose their selection criteria, including what counties you want to look in for a bull and the breeds you're looking for.

They an also detail a minimum star rating they want the bull to have and the site will display all the bulls that match your criteria, along with the details of the owner and their contact details.

According to Teagasc, this facility allows buyers to quickly see where there are bulls that match their requirements.

"It also means they will be buying a bull from a herd that has been independently assessed, which increases the reliability of the €urostar indices on those bulls, giving you more confidence in the figures," Teagasc Head of Drystock Knowledge Transfer Pearse Kelly said.

Online Editors

