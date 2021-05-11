Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

John Joyce: Why I’ve left in a pen of heifers that any other year would have gone out

John Joyce Expand
Staying in: Heifers being kept indoors Expand

Close

John Joyce

John Joyce

Staying in: Heifers being kept indoors

Staying in: Heifers being kept indoors

/

John Joyce
John Joyce

John Joyce

The woolly hat had to be called back in action for a few early mornings with the cold snap hanging around .

It has had a major effect on grass growth on our farm, especially anywhere the sheep had grazed earlier.

Most Watched

Privacy