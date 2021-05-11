John Joyce: Why I’ve left in a pen of heifers that any other year would have gone out

The woolly hat had to be called back in action for a few early mornings with the cold snap hanging around .

It has had a major effect on grass growth on our farm, especially anywhere the sheep had grazed earlier.

I had initially delayed turnout a few weeks ago hoping the weather would improve and growth would take off. To offset this I bought additional silage and increased the level of meal feeding.

On the plus side, at least ground condition are in excellent condition as regards travelling, even on the wetter soils.

I still have a share of animals inside, albeit most are late calvers and beef animals being finished for the factory to be ready by early June.

Because of the harsh weather, I have had to leave the closing of the silage ground for another week or two and maybe even do it in two splits — otherwise grazing would run too tight.

All silage ground is still being grazed and will be closed up in the next 7-10 days. It will be fertilised again, and because it has been grazed tight I don’t see it having much adverse effect on silage quality if harvested 6-7 weeks later.

It has been a difficult few weeks on the grassland management side of the farm, so rules and time-lines go out the window. Like other farmers I will just have to adapt, adjust and make the best decision available to me.

The beef animals left inside are mostly young bulls, but I have also left in a pen of heifers that any other year would have gone to grass.

I am confident that this decision will pay off with the rising beef price, and also it is one batch of animal less out on the land. They have a good cover on them already and will be easier controlled and fed inside.

Again, leaving them inside to finish will take the pressure off the grazing area. I have done something similar for the past number of years, and it worked out ok — with the exception of last year, given the poor spring price paid for beef.

There will be no need for a topper any time soon, which might be good in ways. Sometimes grass can be too strong when cattle are turned out, or the underground conditions are too wet and cattle walk a percentage of it into the ground.

A tight grazing early on can produce better-quality grass for the rest of the year. There will be no butt or stem to reduce the quality of the grass later in the summer.

I will hold off spreading more fertiliser until the weather heats up a little. It is an expensive item this year so I must try to get the best results from it.

I have noticed that any part of the farm that got slurry back in late February and early March at 2000 gallons per acre is far out-doing anything that just got fertiliser.

Even on some of the headland where the splash-plate might have missed a corner while turning, you can see the difference.

Also in the last few weeks with the harsh conditions it is very easy to see any parts of the fields that are compacted.

Anywhere the slurry tanker or hedge-cutter travelled, there are a lot of bare spots and open ground. Kinder rain is needed for these spots, and maybe a few bags of grass-seed to be shaken by hand could help.

Turnout was also delayed to facilitate our annual TB herd test last week — all clear for another year. The two days ran smoothly. It can be a stressful event.

This year the yard was improved to aid better flow of the cattle to get the job done.

With labour in short supply I think it is worth spending money on infrastructure to make it possible to complete the tasks more safely.

We farmers give out about the weather from time to time: too wet, too dry or too cold. But it could just be a way of telling us when we are stocked to the limit.

You can do all the calculations you like on stocking rates and dates for turnout etc, but when the grass stops growing, it stops growing.

John Joyce farms in Carrigahorig, Co Tipperary